Bordered by stunning coastline to the east, mountains to the west and national parks to the north and south, Sydney is a city with abundant access to natural beauty. And though it's easy enough to get your nature fix without straying too far from the CBD, it’s well worth venturing a little further afield. Just 135 kilometres north-west of Sydney, you’ll find Capertee Valley: a spectacular natural canyon made up of towering sandstone cliffs and a vibrant forest of river oaks and eucalypts. Capertee Valley is, in fact, the second-largest canyon in the world, and it’s just over three-hours' drive from Sydney.

Where is Capertee Valley?

Capertee Valley is located in a stunning area of national parkland in regional NSW, on the traditional lands of the Wirdajuri people. The valley itself is around 135-kilometres north-west of Sydney, with Capertee National Park bordered by Wollemi National Park (part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area) to the east and southeast, and Gardens of Stone National Park to the south. All that’s to say, it’s pretty remote – and though there are small villages in the area (including the quaint village of Capertee), the nearest medium-sized towns are Mudgee (to the north-west) and Lithgow (to the south).

What can I see at Capertee Valley?

As the second-largest canyon in the world (yep, it's bigger than America’s famous Grand Canyon!), the canyon itself is the main calling card – stretching for a spectacular 30-kilometres wide, and 1.6-kilometres deep (that’s one whole mile). Sandstone cliffs stretch up from the valley floor, and the chasm below is home to a tranquil forest, shaded by river oaks, eucalypts and rough-barked apple trees which line the banks of meandering streams. The canyon itself is thought to have been formed over 600-million years, and through the shifting of the earth’s core, rock formations that look like ancient ruined temples have manifested within the valley. As well as its enchanting geographical features, Capertee Valley is home to some very special living organisms too, with the uniquely sheltered environment providing an exceptional natural habitat for birds. The bird population here is so strong that it has been internationally recognised as an Important Bird Area (IBA), and one of the 50 top bird watching locations in the world.

What can I do at Capertee Valley?

Aside from looking in awe at the breathtaking vistas and abundant birdlife (guided birdwatching tours are available), Capertee Valley’s activity options are akin to the other beautiful national parks dotted throughout NSW. The valley is home to some incredible hiking trails and cycle paths, with well-positioned lookouts for those who want to take in the views without too much physical exertion. The valley is also not far from Mudgee wine region, so you can combine your visit to Australia’s biggest canyon with a trip to some of our country’s most-loved vineyards.

Where to stay in Capertee Valley?

If you’re up for an open-air adventure, Capertee campground in Capertee National Park is a magical spot to set up camp for the night – with picnic tables, toilets and barbecues on site. For a more luxe camping experience, Bubbletent Australia offers one of the most unique accommodation experiences in the state, with stunning views straight from your bubble into the stars and across the magnificent escarpment. Within the park, you’ll also find a heritage-listed homestead and a cute no-frills cottage. If you want to tap into the foodie scene of the area, it’s worth booking a stay in Mudgee so you can make the most of what the vineyards have to offer (this Airbnb near Mudgee is a global favourite).

How do I get to Capertee Valley?

The drive from Sydney takes just over three hours – head towards Lithgow, then follow signs north to Capertee National Park (you can get more customised directions from the NSW National Parks website). The park is not accessible by public transport, but if you’re willing to splash out, you can book a helicopter that will fly you over the canyon itself.

How much does it cost to go to Capertee Valley?

Unlike many national parks in NSW, there's no park entry fee to access Capertee National Park, but you do need to got hold of a code to access the park (more on that below).

Do you need to book to go to Capertee Valley?

You don’t need to book to visit the park, but Capertee National Park does have a locked entry gate – if you're visiting on a weekday, you can get the gate code by calling the NSW National Parks Mudgee Office, or by calling the Blue Mountains Heritage Centre if you're visiting at the weekend.



