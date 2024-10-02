Avoid this popular Sydney beach if you can't stand TikTok creators

When it comes to really beautiful beaches, Sydney sure knows how to impress. With more than 100 dotted along our city’s coast, we’re spoilt for choice with sandy spots to rest, relax and forget about the daily grind. Many of us Sydneysiders have our go-to spots for swimming, surfing and even studying, along with those beaches we happily avoid to dodge the crowds. If you’re hoping for some peace and quiet on your next beach outing, then we’ve got the inside scoop. New data has unveiled the most popular Australian beaches on TikTok for 2024 – and a Sydney beach came out on top! Read: steer clear if you’d rather not find yourself in the background of a stranger's reel.

The domestic travel specialists at Travellers Autobarn used social media data to rank 74 of the most popular beaches in Australia based on the number of TikTok hashtags. Recently crowned as the world’s seventh-best beach by Tripadvisor, Manly Beach took the top spot as the most popular beach in the country for TikTok users in 2024. With more than 64,000 videos tagged, social media stars can’t get enough of the scenic ferry ride to Manly, the beach’s convenient location near the shops, and the unexpected bonus of meeting plenty of adorable pups along the promenade. Just a heads-up: if your four-legged friends are camera shy, this might not be the beach (walk) for them, as they could easily end up trending on TikTok.

Interestingly, all the beaches in the top ten hail from New South Wales or Queensland, with Byron Bay, Bondi Beach, Cronulla Beach and Coogee Beach also being named in the top ten. Love it or hate it, we think TikTok has good taste.

Here are the 10 most popular beaches in Australia, according to TikTok:

Manly Beach, NSW Whitehaven Beach, QLD Byron Bay, NSW Bondi Beach, NSW Surfers Paradise, QLD Airlie Beach, QLD Cronulla Beach, NSW Coogee Beach, NSW Rainbow Beach, QLD Palm Beach, QLD

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more Sydney news and things to do, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: