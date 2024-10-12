Here in NSW, we're lucky enough to have some pretty incredible natural wonders on our doorstep. But the one that everyone’s been talking about – the magical natural light show known as Aurora Australis – hasn't always been quite as visible here in NSW than it has in other Australian states. Victoria tends to get some stunning looks at it. But this week, people in NSW have also reported (and photographed) dazzling displays. Here's what we know about catching the Southern Lights from Sydney and elsewhere in NSW.

Can you see the Aurora Australis from NSW?

The Aurora Australis – the light rings that appear in the sky above the South Pole, also known as the Southern Lights – are most commonly sighted during March and September when the Earth’s magnetic field is best orientated to interact with the solar wind. But we've been treated to a fairly late display this week – the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) confirmed that Aurora Australis was visible from all Australian states and territories except the Northern Territory in the early hours of Friday, October 11, 2024 due to solar-induced geomagnetic storms.

The BOM's confirmation was backed up by photos across social media featuring pink, purple and orange, giving those of us who didn't get a glimpse serious FOMO.

Fabulous photos of the phenomenon were taken in NSW locations from Merimbula and Gerroa to Bega, Wollongong, Dapto and the NSW Riverina. In some spots it was even visible with the naked eye.

Sorry to say, but the geomagnetic storm is likely to have peaked by now – a BOM spokesperson said they were predicting the geomagnetic conditions may continue until Saturday, October 12, when people in dark-sky locations as far north as Sydney still may have had a chance of seeing the Aurora Australis.

What is the Aurora Australis?

Auroras are caused by "solar wind", electrically charged particles that stream from the Sun towards Earth at super high speeds (up to 2,000 kilometres/second). Most of the particles are stopped by Earth’s magnetic field, but some of them manage to travel down the magnetic field lines at the South Pole and North Pole, and when they mix with atmospheric gases, they create a colourful light display in the dark. In the Southern Hemisphere, this phenomenon is called the Aurora Australis, while in the Northern Hemisphere it's the Aurora Borealis.

How to see the Aurora Australis in NSW

If there is a chance of a Southern Lights sighting, your best bet of spotting the lights are by finding a south-facing spot without light pollution. You've got more chance of being able to avoid light pollution in regional NSW than in Sydney, but here's our guide to the best spots for stargazing in and near Sydney.

A bright aurora display generally lasts around one to three hours, and is typically brightest between the hours of 10pm and 2am. The BOM issues Aurora watch notices when an Aurora is likely to be visible – so keep an eye out here if you’re keen to catch a glimpse.

