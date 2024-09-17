Back in May, Sydney’s thrift-shoppers went wild when the doors opened to the first-ever Savers store in NSW. The Western Sydney outpost of the global second-hand superstore was just phase one of Savers’ Sydney takeover, with the brand now revealing plans to open a huge, first-of-its-kind-for-Australia ‘Savers Thrift Boutique’ in the heart of Darlinghurst.

Located on one of Sydney’s most famous streets, the Oxford Street store will be a trendy boutique with a thrift-store twist, stocking a carefully curated selection of pre-loved items, without the hefty vintage price tags.

Although the Savers Thrift Superstore in Hoxton Park is the first Savers outlet in the Harbour City, the brand has been operating in Australia for 25 years, with its 13 Aussie stores responsible for diverting 7.5 million kilograms of textile waste from landfill every year. The new Darlinghurst outpost will bring another boost to Savers’ circular economy model, providing an outlet for more high-end pre-loved clothes.

Set within a huge shop space on the Darlinghurst/Surry Hills border, the new boutique will be the answer to Sydney's treasure-seekers’ dreams, with clothing, accessories and books all for far less than you'd pay in most vintage stores in the city.

Photograph: Supplied | Savers

You’ll find the new store at Shop 31-33, Oxford Square – it’s set to open in late October, so vintage-fiends: clear your diaries (and your wardrobes).

You can learn more about Savers Thrift Boutique and their existing Sydney store over here.

