When it comes to the final night of the year, Sydneysiders are spoilt for choice. But planning your New Year's Eve gets a whole lot easier once you know what the weather will look like. But we're sorry to say that, following a sporadic few days of storms and sunshine over Christmas, it’s looking like the last day of 2023 will be defined by the same kind of uncertainty. Let's just say, if you’re thinking of seeing in the new year from an outdoor location to watch Sydney's fireworks, you might want to bring an umbrella.

What will Sydney's New Year’s Eve weather be like?

The topline forecast for the last day of the year is following the theme we’ve been working with over the holiday season: sunshine and showers.



According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), temperatures in Sydney on December 31 are expected to reach a maximum temperature of 25°C across most of the city (and a minimum of 19°C).

Is it meant to rain on New Year’s Eve?

The chance of a shower on NYE is looking highly likely, with the Bureau of Meteorology pointing to a 60 per cent likelihood of showers. And unfortunately for those of us planning on spending our New Year's Eve in the open air, it’s looking like rainfall is most likely at night: with AccuWeather predicting the chance of a daytime shower at 15 per cent, and the likelihood of some nighttime rainfall at 56 per cent. The total rainfall is only predicted to last one hour cumulatively though, so, thankfully, it shouldn’t be a wash-out.

What will Sydney's weather be like on New Year’s Day?

If you’re planning on hitting up one of Sydney’s best New Year’s Day parties on January 1, you might want to take the weather forecast for the first day of the year into account, too. The chance of a shower on the first day of 2024 is currently looking highly likely, with the BOM pointing to a “shower or two” (a 60 per cent chance of rain). The temperature on January 1 should sit at around 25°C, and a morning thunderstorm is looking like a strong possibility.

As we know, Sydney weather is nothing if not unpredictable – so you can keep an eye on the forecast over here.