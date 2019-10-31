New Year's Day parties in Sydney
Start the year strong with the very first soirées and ragers of 2020
The most committed party people know the biggest, most gloriously messiest dos take place on January 1. Whether you are kicking on from New Year's Eve or you've given yourself an early night so you feel summer fresh and ready to dance on day one of the new decade, these Sydney venues are up for a good time to welcome in the new year.
New Year's Day parties
Field Day
Devotees of the sunny New Year’s Day event will likely be tucking themselves into bed just before the year ticks over on December 31, sober and ready for a wild day of music and festival madness. Tyler, the Creator will be bringing beats alongside UK rap counterpart Skepta, electro-house masters Disclosure and Aussie pop artist Hatchie.
