New Year's Day parties in Sydney

Start the year strong with the very first soirées and ragers of 2020

The most committed party people know the biggest, most gloriously messiest dos take place on January 1. Whether you are kicking on from New Year's Eve or you've given yourself an early night so you feel summer fresh and ready to dance on day one of the new decade, these Sydney venues are up for a good time to welcome in the new year. 

New Year's Day parties

Music, Music festivals

Field Day

Devotees of the sunny New Year’s Day event will likely be tucking themselves into bed just before the year ticks over on December 31, sober and ready for a wild day of music and festival madness. Tyler, the Creator will be bringing beats alongside UK rap counterpart Skepta, electro-house masters Disclosure and Aussie pop artist Hatchie.

Health and beauty, Spas

The best spas in Sydney

Whether you want hardcore results, or just a bit of chill time, Sydney's palaces of self-rejuvenation have you covered. Spend a full day treating yo'self to a royal experience, or just duck in for a quick but life-giving massage. Book it, bring a magazine and prepare to bliss out.

