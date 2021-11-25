Sydney
Timeout

New Year's Eve at Dawes Point
Photograph: Cole Bennetts\City of Sydney

The best New Year's Eve parties in Sydney

Bid a not-so-fond farewell to the year that was at these top celebratory shindigs

Written by
Time Out editors
,
Maxim Boon
&
Jordan Clayden-Lewis
There's no other way to put it: 2021 sucked. But now we're on the home stretch of this dumpster fire of a year, it's well and truly time to par-tay.

And there's no time to waste planning your New Year’s Eve celebrations. Harbourside patches of grass are highly coveted on any usual year – they fill up fast for the count-down to midnight – but this year calls for even more thorough forethought, thanks to the unpredictable weather chaos, caused by the current La Niña event in the Pacific. 

To help you plan, we've picked out the best ways to do New Year's Eve in Sydney – including fancy ticketed parties and restaurants laying on special NYE feasts.

Need to wash off the bad vibes? Freshen up with a splash at Sydney’s best beaches on New Year's Day (weather permitting). 

Sydney's best New Year's Eve events

New Year's Eve at Bar 83
Photograph: Supplied/Robert Walsh

New Year's Eve at Bar 83

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

It’s a common conundrum when New Year’s Eve rolls around in Sydney. This city’s fireworks are the envy of the world, seen on screen from Tasmania to Timbuktu. But actually finding a decent spot to watch them in person is easier said than done. 

Well, if you’re tired of searching for a decent spot to see the spectacle, this party is the one you’ve been looking for. With unrivalled views of the city 83 storeys above street level, nowhere else in Sydney boasts such an uninterrupted vantage point on Sydney Harbour’s famous whizzbangs.

But it’s not just front row seats to this annual spectacular you’ll find at Bar 83. Revellers can ring in the new year with live DJ sets all night long, a crisp glass of Grand Cordon Mum on arrival and another glass of bubbles for a midnight toast, and delicious gourmet canapes. Tickets are $795 per person for a New Year’s Eve you’ll never forget, starting at 8pm and running until 1am one January 1st.

Sydney 2000 NYE Cruise
Photograph: Captain Cook Cruises/Supplied

Sydney 2000 NYE Cruise

  • Things to do
  • Fireworks
  • Darling Harbour

This NYE is all about making up for the lost time. So what's the harm in splashing out and living large, especially when it's to farewell such a dumpster fire of a year. Cruise into 2022 onboard the Sydney 2000, a boat that has been floating in the harbour exclusion zone for over 20 years. This means it won’t be a problem getting an incredible view of the midnight fireworks – you'll be as close as anyone in Sydney is legally permitted to get. 

With early bird prices starting at $699 per person, you can choose from three luxurious decks, each with all-inclusive food, premium drinks, and live entertainment. The cruise departs from King Street Wharf at 7:30 pm and returns at 1 am.

New Year’s Eve Opera Gala
Photograph: Supplied/Opera Australia

New Year’s Eve Opera Gala

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • Sydney

You can tell Opera Australia (OA) are ready to party, post-unlock. First they drop the awesome news that they will take over Cockatoo Island for a show-stopping take on classic fave Carmen that you can literally sail on up to. But while you wait for that sensation next summer sailors, you can get a tasty teaser with the company’s inaugural New Year’s Eve Opera Gala.

Not to be confused with their annual shindig at the Opera House, this 8pm show is a new outdoors event hosted on Cockatoo Island, affording the most spectacular sounds and timed to match up with the early 9pm fireworks extravaganza over the harbour.

The two-hour show will field some of the best in the business, including opera singing stalwarts Stacey Alleaume, Natalie Aroyan, Chanyang Choi, Diego Torre and Luke Gabbedy, as hosted by the irrepressible Jonathan Biggins and Tahu Matheson on conducting duties. It’s going to be sensational, with all tickets including your ferry ride there and back, plus a range of options from a fancy three-course dinner warm-up to the sure-to-be swinging after-party. Or you can grab casual picnic boxes.

Rocket NYE Fireworks Ferry
Photograph: Captain Cook Cruises/Supplied

Rocket NYE Fireworks Ferry

  • Things to do
  • Fireworks
  • Darling Harbour

Looking for a more affordable option for New Year's Eve cruises but want to stay on the boat for more than a couple of hours? Well then, Rocket Ferry has your NYE sorted. You can enjoy 5.5 hours of relaxed cruising, indoor and outdoor ferry seating, and BYO beverages and picnic.

Rocket is positioned in a viewing area just outside of the exclusion zone for the fireworks display for views of the spectacle that are just about as close as it's possible to be without being physically strapped to one of these epic whizzbangs.

Prices start at $499 per person, departing from King Street Wharf at 7:30 pm and returning at 1 am.

New Year's Eve at the Sydney Opera House
Photograph: Prudence Upton

New Year's Eve at the Sydney Opera House

  • Theatre
  • Drama

If you’re looking to experience something a bit different this New Year’s Eve, why not grab a few friends and glam up to see a timeless show at the Opera House? Not only will you beat the crowds and still be able to dress to impress, but you’ll also be able to enjoy a delicious pre-performance dinner before catching a stellar performance of La Bohème, one of the opera canon's most sublime works.

Set in 1930s Berlin, La Bohème centres around the Bohemian lifestyle of a woman and her artist friends. The story explores love, jealousy and loss – it's a wild emotional ride, peppered with romance and tragedy.

The show runs for around two hours and fifteen minutes, including one interview. After the show, you can choose to attend the Midnight Party in the Northern Foyers of the Opera House, where you can tuck into drinks, canapes, and more entertainment.

New Year's Eve at Quay
Photograph: Anna Kucera

New Year's Eve at Quay

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • The Rocks

With cuisine inspired by the vast Australian landscape, Quay is an upmarket restaurant like no other. From its perch at the end of the Overseas Passenger Terminal, with views of the harbour waters that make it one of the most unbeatable spots for watching the fireworks, Quay will be serving up a 7-course fine dining experience so you can ring in the new year with a delectable meal, premium beverages, and of course, the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Kicking off at 7 pm, start off your evening with champagne and canapes on arrival. Then let Executive Chef, Peter Gilmore, wow you with seven courses of pure culinary genius, alongside premium wine pairings by head sommelier Shanteh Wong to match each bite of your meal.

Then at midnight, make a toast to 2022 as you sip on more champagne and enjoy fantastic harbourside views of Sydney's world-famous whizzbangs. This level of luxury does not, of course, come cheap, and a seat will set you back an eye-watering $1,500. But after the dismal year we've had, isn't it about time you treated yo' self?

Foundation & Friends NYE Picnic
Photograph: Craig Brokensha

Foundation & Friends NYE Picnic

  • Things to do
  • Fireworks
  • Sydney

After a lacklustre year (extreme understatement) it's time to book yourself a New Year's Eve party to remember. If relaxing on a picnic rug with your family and friends with one of the most celebratory views in the world sounds like your vibe then this is the event for you. The legends at Foundation and Friends of the Botanic Gardens are throwing this laidback al fresco shindig for members and their guests (don't worry, you can sign up if you aren't already a member) to ring in 2022 with BYO treats, kid-friendly surrounds and the IRL thrill of fireworks up close.

Your ticket to the Foundation & Friends NYE Picnic secures you a spot on the lush green of the Mare and Foal Lawn in a sectioned off patch for you to spread out and enjoy. This section of the gardens is one of the only places that allows you to BYO booze so pack your fanciest (or most budget-friendly) drinks and nibbles to enjoy on the green. Families, mates and children are all welcome at this casual NYE bash so you can book-in knowing that all of your nearest and dearest can enjoy the truly unbeatable view of the harbour together.

Tickets start at $130 for Foundation & Friends members and their guests. If this picnic sounds right up your alley, consider joining the foundation that supports the Botanic Gardens' work in advancing science, horticulture, conservation and education. Select a "ticket + membership" bundle at check out and enjoy this exclusive NYE event and 12 months of Foundation & Friends benefits including discounts and access to other member-only events. For more NYE fun in the gardens check here.

Bridgeview at the Royal Botanic Garden
Photograph: Royal Botanic Garden Sydney/Flickr

Bridgeview at the Royal Botanic Garden

  • Things to do
  • Fireworks
  • Sydney

If you're not gazing in awe at Sydney's world-famous fireworks at midnight, are you even doing New Year's Eve? But worry not, there's no fear of missing out on those revered pyrotechnics at Bridgeview at the Royal Botanic Garden. For just $260 per person, enjoy one of the closest locations you can get to the iconic fireworks display for one of the lowest ticket prices in town.

For starters, you’ll get exclusive access to Tarpeian Lawn where you can set up a picnic rug with your nearest and dearest. You’ll also get a gourmet picnic hamper included with your ticket, comprising of a bottle of water, an entree of caramelised onion, manchego, and heirloom tomato tartlet, the main course of harvest fresh salad with smoky BBQ corn fed chicken breast, a decadent White Chocolate & raspberry brownie for dessert, then hummus & smokey paprika with toasted Kurrajong kitchen lavosh as a snack, and a delicious late-night supper of Gippsland aged cheddar, Tasmanian Brie, crackers, and quince paste. There are also vegetarian options to choose from.

The relaxed harbourfront location will also be jam-packed full of festivities throughout the evening, with plenty of live entertainment and also a licensed bar to buy drinks from. So what are you waiting for? Gather the squad for a hassle-free, affordable New Year's Eve.

NYE at Sir Stamford
Photograph: Sir Stamford/Supplied

NYE at Sir Stamford

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Circular Quay

If you prefer your NYE to be a little bit fancy, the super suave Sir Stamford at Circular Quay Hotel is where you want to be. They’re throwing an elegant event to ring in the New Year, and you’re gonna want to save your appetite for this one. Think champagne cocktails, canapes, and charcuterie on arrival (did someone say Truffle Mushroom Arancini and all the cured meats and specialty cheese?), followed by a gourmet three-course dinner, which includes a decadent dessert buffet. 

There will also be a beverage package for the evening, with all the premium beer, wine, and soft drinks you desire. And don't worry, Sir Stamford has an uninterrupted view of the fireworks display from its scenic rooftop, so you won't miss a second of this sky-bound spectacular.

Tickets can be purchased for $549 per person and what's more, Dine and Discover Vouchers can be used to subsidise your purchase.

New Year’s Eve at the Butler
Photograph: The Butler/Supplied

New Year’s Eve at the Butler

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Potts Point

Want a New Year's Eve event that's lit as hell but isn't gonna cost you and your mates an arm and a leg? Well, the Butler in Potts Point is giving new meaning to the phrase "bang for your buck" with a celebration that delivers heaps of eats, plenty of revelry, and perfect views of the fireworks, for one of the lowest ticket prices in the city.

Watch the sunset for the last time this year from the venue's leafy terrace, one of Sydney's best not-so-secret vantage points for taking in the stunning city skyline. Then, settle in for an 8-course NYE Ibero-American feast for the genuinely bafflingly low cost of $210. This gets you a glass of champagne on arrival and a bespoke dinner menu curated by the venue's Head Chef, Amber Doig. Think oysters, smoked tuna tartare, Hiramasa kingfish, and Wagyu sirloin. Why not add on a two-and-a-half-hour beverage package—which includes white wine sangria, prosecco, and premium wine and beers— for an extra $95 per person?

Once you're happily fed and watered, you can wander out to the end of Victoria St at midnight to catch the fireworks before heading back for cocktails and dancing at the venue’s bar. So gather the gang and secure your spot at the Butler for NYE for some serious bang for your buck.

New Year's Eve at the Fenwick
Photograph: Supplied

New Year's Eve at the Fenwick

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

Serving up some of the best views of Sydney Harbour, the Fenwick in Balmain East is a prime spot to spend your New Year’s Eve. For $595 per person, not only will you be guaranteed first-class seats to the fireworks, but you’ll also get to indulge in a multi-course degustation menu with premium beverages, including wines, beers, and non-alcoholic drinks, free-flowing throughout the entire night. 

In the food department, you can expect delicious Sydney Rock oysters to start, served with passion fruit gel and lemon balm, then Amaebi prawns with green apple, stracciatella & caviar, Cavatelli with spanner crab, bottarga, lime and chilli, and many more delicate dishes during the evening.

The Point at the Royal Botanic Garden
Photograph: Royal Botanic Garden Sydney/Flickr

The Point at the Royal Botanic Garden

  • Things to do
  • Fireworks
  • Sydney

Looking for a New Year’s Eve event for you and your mates without any kids running about? You've come to the right place, friend. The Point at The Royal Botanic Gardens is an 18+ harbourfront feast firing up style and epic views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Did someone say prime vantage point of the fireworks? You betcha. 

For starters, you’ll get exclusive access to a premium waterside location at Fleet Steps with a range of seating options. Also included in the ticket price of $385 per person is a fun and festive dinner offering, including entree, main, and dessert. Think gourmet cheese plates to start, then grazing stations with mouthwatering paella, gnocchi, dumplings, and churros, followed by roving choc-tops and salted popcorn for dessert. 

But it doesn’t stop there. Dance your way into 2022 to the live DJs and musicians laying down some tunes at The Point. And there will of course be licensed bars onsite to buy bevies from.

New Year’s Eve at Bungalow 8 and the Loft
Photograph: Bungalow 8/Supplied

New Year’s Eve at Bungalow 8 and the Loft

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Darling Harbour

Having a memorable New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to cost you close to a grand. Bungalow 8 in Darling Harbour is the tropical-themed restaurant we know and love. Now, they’re hosting an epic NYE event with all the live entertainment, bottomless booze, and gourmet snacks you could desire.

For just $179 per person for first release tickets (plus the cheeky booking fee), enjoy three hours of premium beverages at an unlimited capacity from 6 - 9 pm. That’ll surely get you onto the dance floor, with the local band, Suite Az bringing the soul, RnB, and funk vibes. DJs are set to be announced soon for a night full of boogie-friendly fun.

New Year's Eve at Otto
Photograph: Nikki To

New Year's Eve at Otto

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

Otto Ristorante in Woolloomooloo is known for its fine Italian dining on Woolloomooloo’s stunning waterside. This year for NYE, they'll be serving up this, and so much more, so clear your schedules for a decadent feed—la dolce vita style— to send off 2021 in style.

Early diners between 5 pm and 6:15 pm can enjoy a special à la carte menu, whereas the main sitting diners from 7:30 pm will get champagne on arrival and an irresistibly indulgent four-course dinner for $350 per adult and $45 per child, with menu options you can select from and optional four-hour beverage packages.

Otto Ristorante offers epic views over the water, perfect for watching the NYE fireworks display.

Lawn with the View at Bennelong Lawn
Photograph: Royal Botanic Garden Sydney/Flickr

Lawn with the View at Bennelong Lawn

  • Things to do
  • Fireworks
  • Sydney

Huddled between The Sydney Opera House and Government House, Bennelong Lawn offers prime views of the dazzling midnight fireworks in a family-friendly setting. For $250 per person (plus booking fee), not only will you get an exclusive spot to watch the fireworks display with your nearest and dearest, but you’ll also get a gourmet hamper filled with savoury and sweet treats to snack on (vegetarian and other dietary requirement options available). And compared to many of the other NYE parties in the vicinity, this is one of the most affordable options out there.

There will also be a licensed bar on-site selling a variety of beverages and snacks, so you won't need to BYO much for this NYE experience, except for yourself, your low chairs and picnic rugs, and your optimism for a year ahead we hope is a helluva lot better than the one just past.

New Year's Eve at O Bar & Dining
Photograph: O Bar & Dining/Supplied

New Year's Eve at O Bar & Dining

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Sydney

The wheel of time keeps turning, not unlike this plush revolving bar 47 storeys above the streets of the CBD. At O Bar & Dining on NYE, a strictly 18+ event is serving up a delicate eight-course tasting menu with matching wines, plus stellar views of Circular Quay, perfect for marvelling at our world-famous fireworks. 

On the tasting menu, you can expect to try some gourmet delights that will melt in your mouth, including handpicked spanner crab caviar, tuna and scallop Crudo, asparagus and artichoke tofu, herb-crusted loin of wagyu, flash seared wagyu, and steamed Murray cod fillet. Then you’ll satisfy your sweet tooth with an iced apple tart, and dark chocolate delice. Yum!

 

New Year's Eve at Ripples Chowder Bay
Photograph: Supplied

New Year's Eve at Ripples Chowder Bay

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

Located in Mosman, Ripples Chowder Bay offers stunning views of Clifton Garden’s Beach, making it a prime place to enjoy the last sun rays of 2021 and catch the Rose Bay NYE fireworks. 

The New Year’s Eve package Ripples Chowder Bay includes a multi-course menu served with bottomless wines, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages for the entire evening. The menue will feature delectable salmon tartare, lamb rump, Spaghettini served with spanner crab, Bitter chocolate crumble, Buffalo brie, and more.

The cost is $225 per adult, $175 for children aged 12 - 18, and $75 for kids under 12. 

