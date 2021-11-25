After a lacklustre year (extreme understatement) it's time to book yourself a New Year's Eve party to remember. If relaxing on a picnic rug with your family and friends with one of the most celebratory views in the world sounds like your vibe then this is the event for you. The legends at Foundation and Friends of the Botanic Gardens are throwing this laidback al fresco shindig for members and their guests (don't worry, you can sign up if you aren't already a member) to ring in 2022 with BYO treats, kid-friendly surrounds and the IRL thrill of fireworks up close.

Your ticket to the Foundation & Friends NYE Picnic secures you a spot on the lush green of the Mare and Foal Lawn in a sectioned off patch for you to spread out and enjoy. This section of the gardens is one of the only places that allows you to BYO booze so pack your fanciest (or most budget-friendly) drinks and nibbles to enjoy on the green. Families, mates and children are all welcome at this casual NYE bash so you can book-in knowing that all of your nearest and dearest can enjoy the truly unbeatable view of the harbour together.

Tickets start at $130 for Foundation & Friends members and their guests. If this picnic sounds right up your alley, consider joining the foundation that supports the Botanic Gardens' work in advancing science, horticulture, conservation and education. Select a "ticket + membership" bundle at check out and enjoy this exclusive NYE event and 12 months of Foundation & Friends benefits including discounts and access to other member-only events. For more NYE fun in the gardens check here.