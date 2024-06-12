Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
North Bondi beach, Sydney
Photograph: Destination NSW

Hot property: Sydney has ranked as one of the top 10 Airbnb locations in the whole world

According to a global network of guests, Sydney is one of the destinations with the highest amount of top-tier stays

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

If you’re looking for somewhere special to stay in Sydney, it might be time to eschew the luxury hotels in favour of an Airbnb – because the Harbour City has just been ranked among the top ten Airbnb locations in the world.

The new highlight for top homes has been launched by the short-term rental platform to identify the best Airbnb homes according to guests, to help listings that appear in the top one per cent, five per cent and ten per cent stand out. Using guest reviews and ratings, Airbnb compiled a list of the global locations with the highest number of highly-rated homes, and Sydney ranked as the tenth best destination in the world for high-calibre stays. In fact, one unassuming Paddington home ranked within the top one per cent. 

Farthing Cottage – located in the heart of Paddington – is a charming two-bedroom cottage whose owner has been hosting guests for three years. And although you can’t expect 24-hour room service or a marble-trimmed spa à la Sydney’s Capella (which was recently voted as one of the best hotels in the world by a team of global travel experts), what you get at an Airbnb is a very personal, very human experience. The Airbnb rating system doesn’t use luxury amenities or high-end design as its barometer, but the experiences of real people determine which stays come out on top. 

Paddington Airbnb
Photograph: Supplied | Airbnb

 

According to Airbnb’s global network of guests, the top ten global locations with the highest number of top-tier listings are:

  1. London, Great Britain
  2. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 
  3. Paris, France 
  4. Florianopolis, Brazil 
  5. Melbourne, Australia 
  6. Rome, Italy 
  7. Cape Town, South Africa 
  8. Ubatuba, Brazil
  9. Austin, Texas 
  10. Sydney, Australia

Inspired? You can let the guest highlight tool help you choose your next stay via Airbnb – just look for the “Guest favourite” logo at the top of the listing.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.  

RECOMMENDED:

Looking for a more unusual staycation? Explore these quirky places to stay in NSW.

Or head to the outback to the world’s largest underground motel.

On a budget? These are the best camping spots close to Sydney.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.