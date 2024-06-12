According to a global network of guests, Sydney is one of the destinations with the highest amount of top-tier stays

If you’re looking for somewhere special to stay in Sydney, it might be time to eschew the luxury hotels in favour of an Airbnb – because the Harbour City has just been ranked among the top ten Airbnb locations in the world.

The new highlight for top homes has been launched by the short-term rental platform to identify the best Airbnb homes according to guests, to help listings that appear in the top one per cent, five per cent and ten per cent stand out. Using guest reviews and ratings, Airbnb compiled a list of the global locations with the highest number of highly-rated homes, and Sydney ranked as the tenth best destination in the world for high-calibre stays. In fact, one unassuming Paddington home ranked within the top one per cent.

Farthing Cottage – located in the heart of Paddington – is a charming two-bedroom cottage whose owner has been hosting guests for three years. And although you can’t expect 24-hour room service or a marble-trimmed spa à la Sydney’s Capella (which was recently voted as one of the best hotels in the world by a team of global travel experts), what you get at an Airbnb is a very personal, very human experience. The Airbnb rating system doesn’t use luxury amenities or high-end design as its barometer, but the experiences of real people determine which stays come out on top.





Photograph: Supplied | Airbnb

According to Airbnb’s global network of guests, the top ten global locations with the highest number of top-tier listings are:



London, Great Britain Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Paris, France Florianopolis, Brazil Melbourne, Australia Rome, Italy Cape Town, South Africa Ubatuba, Brazil Austin, Texas Sydney, Australia



Inspired? You can let the guest highlight tool help you choose your next stay via Airbnb – just look for the “Guest favourite” logo at the top of the listing.

