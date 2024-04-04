Only two Australian hotels made this list compiled by global travel experts – and Capella Sydney was one of them

From quirky boltholes to spectacular glass-walled towers, the Emerald City is home to some pretty incredible hotels. We all have our favourites, but one in particular – housed in the former government building at Circular Quay – has gained recognition on a global stage. Capella Sydney was included in a list of the best hotels in the world, recognised by global travel experts for its design, service, impact and overall guest experience. Keen for a staycation? Us too.

The award-winning travel brand AFAR revealed its list of the 31 best hotels in the world today, and our very own Capella (designed by the Sydney branch of UK-born architecture firm Make Architects) just squeezed in – at number 31. Each hotel on the list was visited by one of AFAR’s team of editors and travel advisors, who assessed the stay, then took into account the hotel’s design, sustainability initiatives and social impact approach. Tough gig, hey?

Topping the list was a ranch-style hotel in southern California called The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, which was followed by several other US-based hotels, boutique and big-brand stays establishments across Europe and Asia, and finally two Aussie operations: Capella, as well as Southern Ocean Lodge, the striking hotel perched on the dramatic cliffs of South Australia’s Kangaroo Island (also just nudging in at 30th place).





Photograph: Supplied | Capella Sydney





If, like most of us, you haven't had the privilege of checking out the Capella, just imagine where Jay Gatsby would stay if he were paying a visit to the Harbour City, then add all the mod-cons. Suites are tastefully opulent, and the Parisian-style Brasserie 1930 is arguably the grandest in the city.

You can read the full list of award-winning hotels, and re-write your hotel bucket list accordingly, over here.

