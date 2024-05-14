The multi-talented star is heading back to Australia for the first time in nearly six years – here’s ticket info and more

Fresh off the back of tour announcements from musical megastars Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, there’s another huge concert to slot into our schedules (and our budgets). Fans have been waiting a long time for Childish Gambino (the musical masterwork from multi-talented American actor, writer, producer and director Donald Glover) to return Down Under, and our patience has finally paid off.



The long-awaited Australia and New Zealand leg of Childish Gambino’s The New World Tour has been announced at long last, and it will give Aussies and Kiwis a fantastic way to start off 2025. We’ve gathered all the details below.

When is Childish Gambino in Sydney for his Australia tour 2025?

The New World Tour will take over Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday, February 4 2025. At this point, only one Sydney show has been announced, but watch this space.

When do Childish Gambino tickets go on sale?

Clear your calendars for Monday, May 20. General sales for the Sydney show begins at 11am via Ticketek – but you can get in before if you're keen to jump on the presale.

Is there a presale for the Childish Gambino Sydney show?

For an artist as huge as Childish Gambino, of course! The American Express presale kicks off on Thursday, May 16 from 9am local time for Sydney shows. Frontier presale starts the next day on Friday, May 17, also from 9am for the Sydney show. You can also sign up here for the artist presale – that one starts from 11am on Thursday, May 16.

If you’re tempted to see Childish Gambino in more than one city around Australia, make sure to check the presale times for each location as they’re all staggered.

How much will tickets cost for Childish Gambino’s Australian tour?

Ticket prices are yet to be officially announced, but a little birdie (aka internet sleuths) told us they might look a little something like this:

GA standing: $199

A reserve seating: $199

B reserve seating $169

C reserve seating $129

Who is the support for Childish Gambino’s Australian shows?

Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae will be supporting Childish Gambino, in what will be her first big Australian tour.

What are the cities and dates for Childish Gambino's 2025 Australian and New Zealand tour?

Unlike some tours that have been announced recently, Childish Gambino is stopping all around the country, as well as across the ditch. He’ll pop by Auckland’s Spark Arena on January 28, Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on February 1, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 7 and Perth’s RAC Arena on February 11.





