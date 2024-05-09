Fire up the group chat, because Sydney’s year of the big name musical girlies just upped its game. We kicked off 2024 with appearances from her highness Taylor Swift, followed by a recent royal visit from SZA. Just last week Billie Eilish revealed a massive Aussie tour, and now we’re feeling all kinds of ‘deja vu’ thanks to a fresh announcement from pop princess Olivia Rodrigo.

Now is the time to dig your converse out of your wardrobe and your youthful angst up from the depths of your heart, because Olivia Rodrigo is officially bringing her Guts World Tour to Sydney in spring 2024. Ticket sales start soon and missing out would be a bad idea, right? Here’s all the information you need.

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on her Sydney, Australia tour 2024?

Olivia Rodrigo will start the Australian leg of her Guts World Tour with two shows in Melbourne, before heading to Sydney for two shows on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18. Both shows will take place at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

When do Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale?

General ticket sales start at 1pm local time on Thursday, May 16 via Ticketek. Punters have already noticed there’s a bit of time between Rodrigo’s Melbourne and Sydney shows, so we’ve got our fingers crossed that more dates could be announced.

Is there a presale for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sydney shows?

Judging from how wildly popular Ms Rodrigo’s music has become, the fight for tickets is guaranteed to get ‘brutal’. We recommend signing up for presale to avoid ending up in a state of ‘jealousy, jealousy’ towards those who scored tix. Your presale options are the Amex presale from Monday, May 13 at 12pm, the Live Nation presale on Wednesday, May 15 at 1pm, and the My Ticketek presale which starts at the same time as Live Nation.

How much will tickets cost for Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian tour?

Ticket prices haven’t yet been revealed for Rodrigo's Sydney shows, but we’ll update this story as soon as we know. For reference, London tickets can currently be found starting from $123.

Who is the support for Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian shows?

New Zealand singer-songwriter Benee will be warming up the crowd for Olivia Rodrigo’s Qudos Bank Arena shows. She’s best known for her TikTok viral tune ‘Supalonely’.

When else is Olivia Rodrigo playing as part of her 2025 Australian tour?

Rodrigo will perform for two nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10. Currently, those are the only Australian dates she’s announced – sorry to the rest of Oz!

