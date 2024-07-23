If you were wondering what happened to the global phenomenon Khalid since his last album dropped in 2019, you’re not alone. The American musician – whose soulful melodies blend confident R&B beats with impossibly catchy pop-style hooks – has been relatively quiet for the past few years, after sky-rocketing to fame straight out of high school with hits including 'Young, Dumb and Broke' and 'Location'. Now, aged only 26, Khalid has announced that he’s launching his third album – and he’s revealing it to the world right here in Sydney. Location? No other than the iconic Sydney Opera House.

After last performing to a crowd of more than 30,000 people at Qudos Bank Arena back in 2019, the Grammy-nominated musician is pairing things back for his album launch – performing the highly anticipated new album Sincere to an intimate audience of 2,500.



On August 5 and 6, the Sydney Opera House's Concert Hall will become an intimate 2,500-seat venue for Khalid, who previously performed to over 30,000 people in Sydney during his last visit.

When is Khalid’s Sydney show 2024?

He’ll be performing two intimate shows at the Sydney Opera House on Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6 – just a few weeks away.

When do Khalid Sydney tickets go on sale?

General sales for the Sydney shows start this Thursday, July 25 at 12pm via the Sydney Opera House website.

Are there presale tickets for the Khalid Sydney shows?

For the artist who’s been described by Pitchfork as “the voice of a generation”, of course there is. The Sydney Opera House Insiders pre-sale starts at 12pm on Tuesday, July 23 – that’s today. Keen? You can sign up to become a Sydney Opera House Insider here. For What’s On e-newsletter subscribers, another pre-sale will go live tomorrow, Wednesday, July 24 at 12pm.

How much are tickets for Khalid’s Sydney shows?

Tickets start at $129, plus a booking fee.

Who is the support for Khalid’s Sydney shows?

So far, no support acts have been announced for Khalid’s Sydney shows. We'll keep you in the loop if we find out anything around this.

Where else is Khalid playing in Australia in 2024?

At this point, these Sydney shows are the only shows to be announced – a big win for the Harbour City.

