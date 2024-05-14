Legendary fine diner Tetsuya's, which first opened in Sydney in 1989, is closing because relocation plans fell through

It's the end of an era. Sydney’s iconic fine diner Tetsuya's will host its final service this winter after 35 years at the top of the game, as plans to relocate the restaurant have been unsuccessful.

For close to four decades, Tetsuya Wakuda's Japanese oasis has been a restaurant known for starched linen, textural exploration and exquisite Japanese-inspired dishes executed with French technique. Its closure will be sad news for many Sydneysiders who celebrated milestones at Tetsuya's, from big birthdays to anniversaries.

Trailblazing chef and owner Tetsuya Wakuda said in a statement: “Our plans to relocate Tetsuya’s to a new site after it closes at the end of July have unfortunately not worked out. I have made the very difficult decision to permanently close the restaurant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tetsuya Wakuda (@tetsuyasydney)

Tetsuya’s opened in Rozelle in 1989 before relocating to its current home on Kent Street in Sydney’s CBD in 2000. In September 2022, we brought you the news that the location was slated for redevelopment, and in July 2023, it was reported that Tetsuya's reopening at a new location had been delayed but was still on track. Now, Tetsuya has made the decision to close it permanently.

Tetsuya's was best known for its highly sought-after degustation menu and the chef’s signature dish: confit ocean trout with celery salad and roe. Tetsuya’s featured in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants from 2002 through to 2013, and the chef is regarded as one of the world’s best. The longstanding Sydney fine-diner will forever be a legend of Sydney’s and the world's food scene.

Tetsuya’s final service will be on July 31, and reservations are open here if you’d like to visit one last time.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Want more Japanese food? These are the best places to go in Sydney.