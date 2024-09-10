You might know it as the passion project of the dearly departed Olivia Newton-John (RIP), or only know the name as a reference to mother Earth, but Gaia – a high-end wellness retreat on Bundjalung Country, just outside of Byron Bay – has just received a new crown. It's now officially the very best wellness retreat in the whole country.

Co-founded by Newton-John herself back in 2005, Gaia is a hinterland paradise with a focus on holistic wellbeing, with each retreat tailored to the individual. Days here begin with a restorative yoga class, then guests can choose their own adventure from there – with treatment options including clay facials, bespoke massages, astrology and tarot readings, as well as natural therapies like cupping, hypnotherapy and energetic healing.

Hidden in a dreamy 20-acre pocket of hinterland, the Gaia day spa is home to a palm-flanked pool, a hot tub and a sauna – so if you’re not able to splash out on a stay at one of the 22 luxury guestrooms, you can drop in for a day of treatments and poolside magic.



Photograph: Supplied | Gaia Retreat and Spa

If you’re keen to stay, you can choose to check in for between two and seven nights, with daily activities and treatments included in your stay so you leave feeling completely nourished – body and soul.

The title of Australia’s best wellness retreat came from the good people over at the World Travel Awards, who also crowned Sydney as the best city destination in all of Oceania, and the sparkly new W Sydney as the best new hotel in Oceania for 2024. Established in 1993, these awards celebrate the very best destinations, airlines, hotels, tourist attractions and tourism operators around the globe – with the winners voted by industry professionals and the public.

Want to experience Australia’s best wellness retreat yourself? You can learn more about Gaia over here.





Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

And this might be our new favourite beach town.