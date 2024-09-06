We don’t need to be persuaded that Sydney – with its breathtakingly beautiful harbour, sparkling coastline and world-class foodie scene – is one of the best places on the planet. But it’s nice when that recognition comes from an external source – just to confirm our suspicions.

This week, the Harbour City scored Big, with Sydney being labelled the best city destination in the whole of Oceania by the prestigious World Travel Awards 2024. Established in 1993, these awards celebrate the very best destinations, airlines, hotels, tourist attractions and tourism operators around the globe – with the winners voted by industry professionals and the public.

Australia scooped up a collection of major international awards, which we’ll get to later – but the awards that we’re most interested in are those that went to our beautiful sun-soaked city. Sydney won gold on the global stage, being recognised as Oceania’s Leading City Destination in 2024. Our Emerald City also scooped up awards for the best hotel in Oceania, awarded to The Langham Sydney, and the top new hotel, awarded to W Sydney.

Photograph Supplied/W Sydney

Indigenous tourism stole the spotlight too, with Ayers Rock Resort recognised for its commitment to responsible tourism, and the resort’s dazzling cultural storytelling experience, Wintjiri Wiru, being named as Oceania’s Leading Tourist Attraction. This is one of the most fiercely contended awards of the night, with Wintjiri Wiru beating the likes of the Daintree Rainforest, Great Barrier Reef, Hobbiton Movie Set and Sydney Opera House. Qantas Airways took home one of the biggest wins on the night, being named Oceania’s Leading Airline Brand in 2024. They stole the title from Air New Zealand, who has won the award for the last seven years running. In the aviation world, our very own Sydney Airport was crowned the best in Oceania, ParkRoyal Melbourne Airport won Oceania’s best airport hotel award for the fourth consecutive year, and Aspire Lounge Terminal One International Perth held onto its title as Oceania’s Leading Airport Lounge. Outside of Australia, the idyllic Cook Islands claimed the Best Island Destination award for 2024, and we reckon that calls for a holiday.

You can check out the full list of winners on the World Travel Awards website here, with the regional winners going head-to-head in a grand final at the end of the year.

Here are some of the Oceania winners at the World Travel Awards 2024:

Oceania’s Leading Airline Brand – Qantas Airways

Oceania’s Leading Airport – Sydney Airport

Oceania’s Leading Airport Hotel – ParkRoyal Melbourne Airport

Oceania’s Leading Airport Lounge – Aspire Lounge Perth Airport Terminal One International

Oceania’s Leading City Destination – Sydney

Oceania’s Leading Cruise Line – Royal Caribbean International

Oceania’s Leading Hotel – The Langham, Sydney

Oceania’s Leading Island Destination – Cook Islands

Oceania’s Leading New Hotel – W Sydney

Oceania’s Leading Tourist Attraction – Wintjiri Wiru, Ayers Rock Resort, Uluru

Oceania’s Responsible Tourism Award – Ayers Rock Resort, Uluru

And, here are some of the Australian winners at the World Travel Awards 2024:

