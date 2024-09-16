It's official: This Sydney restaurant is home to one of the world's Top 10 Burgers

It looks like it’s burger o’clock with the news that The Gidley's burger – one of Time Out Sydney’s best, found at the Mad Men-esque underground steakhouse – has been crowned one of the Top 10 Burgers in the world by the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants.

Coming in at ninth place – and as the only Aussie burger to make the juicy list – The Gidley's burger is served on a milk bun and features a double beef patty sourced from Liquid & Larder’s in-house butchery at Alfie’s, alongside sharp cheddar cheese, zippy pickles, and a tangy secret sauce. It’s rich, delicious, and you won’t want to share. You can throw caution to the wind and add bacon and a fried egg if you wish – but we reckon it’s perfect as is.

Photograph: Christopher Pearce

Taking the top saucy spot was London’s Salt Shed burger, followed by Copenhagen’s Gasoline Grill, London’s Bleecker Burger, and Valencia’s Hundred Burgers.

Since the award is from the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, no seafood or mushroom burgers made the list. Our condolences to all the ripper fish numbers out there – your time will come.

In the meantime, it’s time to be reacquainted with Australia’s best burger. Time Out tip: You can also get The Gidley’s famous burger at The Rover.

Check out the full list of winners here. (DW – we're hungry now too.)

