The crew behind Bistecca and the Gidley is opening an affordable and fast-paced steakhouse and bar this spring

Fifteen minutes – that’s how long it’s going to take from ordering to when a beautifully cooked sirloin from NSW’s Riverina region will be served at your table at Alfie’s, a new restaurant and bar opening this September by hospitality group Liquid and Larder. Some drinks take longer.

Liquid and Larder are the legends behind some of Sydney’s and the world’s best steakhouses – Bistecca and the Gidley – as well as sepia-hued bar and restaurant, the Rover. So, the steak and drinks at Alfie’s are sure to be on-point.

Though don’t come expecting the same grand experience you’d get at the Gidley. Here, the team wants to create a fast-paced steakhouse, where service is swift, prices are reasonable, and you can head back to work after lunch slump-free. And yes, they really are promising that your steak will be on the table within 15 minutes.

Liquid and Larder co-founder James Bradey says: “ Alfie’s will be the first of its kind in Sydney – we’re flipping the steakhouse model on its head and it’s going to be really fun.

“Alfie’s won’t compromise on quality, it will just be served at pace and we’ll have everything down to a fine art. Expect amazing steak without the pomp, and a space that’s full of life without a chesterfield in sight.”

Good news for meat lovers: Alfie’s will also be home to Liquid and Larder’s first central butchery and steak-ageing facility, which will also go on to supply Bistecca and the Gidley.

Executive chef Pip Pratt says: “After years of experience cooking over fire, we’ve mastered the art and we’re building a custom-made grill at Alfie’s to ensure the sirloin is served to perfection. We’re also very excited about having our own butchery on site, so we are free to select, age and cook the product at its very best, all year round.”

Former Bartender of the Year Alex Gondzioulis will be crafting the cocktail menu, with seasonal and classics making it on the list, as well as what’s being claimed to be Sydney’s coldest Martini.

See you in September, Alfie’s. We'll have one steak and Martini, please.

