If you missed out on tickets to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour when they first went on sale back in November, this is the news you’ve been waiting for – the global superstars have just released more tickets for their Sydney shows, and they’re coming up real soon.

Chris Martin and co will be taking over Sydney's Accor Stadium for a series of four huge shows on Wednesday, November 6, Thursday, November 7, Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10, and they’ve just released additional tickets for the Wednesday and Thursday shows. The 2024 Coldplay tour will be the first time the band has played in the Emerald City since 2016, so it’s not a huge exaggeration to call it a once in a decade experience.



The additional tickets were released this morning (Tuesday, September 24), and they’ll likely be snapped up real soon, so you’ll want to jump on it. The D Reserve seats start at $105.45, and they’ll disappear at the speed of sound. You can grab yours over here.

Photograph: Supplied | Raph PH | Wikimedia Commons







Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

And these are the best bars and pubs for live music in Sydney.

In the mood for a show? Here’s our list of the best theatre to see in Sydney this month.