Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

JUST IN: Coldplay has released additional tickets for their Sydney shows

Missed out on tickets to see Coldplay live in Sydney this November? This news could fix you

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
coldplay on music of the spheres world tour
Photograph: Supplied | Stevie Rae Gibbs | Wikimedia Commons
Advertising

If you missed out on tickets to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour when they first went on sale back in November, this is the news you’ve been waiting for – the global superstars have just released more tickets for their Sydney shows, and they’re coming up real soon.

Chris Martin and co will be taking over Sydney's Accor Stadium for a series of four huge shows on Wednesday, November 6, Thursday, November 7, Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10, and they’ve just released additional tickets for the Wednesday and Thursday shows. The 2024 Coldplay tour will be the first time the band has played in the Emerald City since 2016, so it’s not a huge exaggeration to call it a once in a decade experience.

The additional tickets were released this morning (Tuesday, September 24), and they’ll likely be snapped up real soon, so you’ll want to jump on it. The D Reserve seats start at $105.45, and they’ll disappear at the speed of sound. You can grab yours over here.

coldplay on music of the spheres world tour
Photograph: Supplied | Raph PH | Wikimedia Commons




Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: 

Want fun now? Here’s what’s on in Sydney this weekend.

And these are the best bars and pubs for live music in Sydney.

In the mood for a show? Here’s our list of the best theatre to see in Sydney this month.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.