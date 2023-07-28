JUST IN: Jimmy’s Falafel is opening in Paddington

The fun and fast-paced Middle Eastern eatery is set to open in the East, bringing new dishes and a rollicking bar

Fast-paced and incredibly delicious Middle Eastern eatery Jimmy’s Falafel is coming to Paddington.

The Merivale restaurant is slated to open in the middle of 2024 on Oxford Street, just a few doors away from Fred’s and Charlie Parkers, and close to the Paddington and Saint Peter. It will be the second bricks-and-mortar shop after the George Street joint.

While the menu is not finalised, we do know you’ll be able to get your hands on head chef Simon Zalloua’s knock-out plates: pillowy pitas full-to-the-brim with perfect falafel, zingy pickles and fresh veg, as well as charred meats and whole shoulders of lamb. There will be a handful of new dishes, as well as a bar.

We’ll keep you updated as to the exact opening date, but one thing’s for sure: it’s going to be fun. Catch ya next year, Jimmy.

RECOMMENDED: