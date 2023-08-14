Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Punters cheering on the Matilda's at the Alex
Photograph: Supplied/the Alex

JUST IN: Merivale will be slashing 49% off drinks for the Matildas' semi-final game on Wednesday

We’ll cheers to that

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Advertising

As if it's not exciting enough that the Matildas are through to the World Cup semi-final, Merivale has just announced that they will be offering punters 49 per cent off drinks across their pubs and participating bars this Wednesday, August 16 from 6-8pm in support of the Tillys. Two drinks for (pretty much) the price of one? Hell yeah.

Come cheer on our girls and enjoy (almost) half price drinks at a bunch of Sydney venues, including the Paddington, the Beresford, Vic on the Park, the Newport, Establishment, the Alex, and loads more.

(Note, this offer excludes Coogee Rooftop, Charlie Parkers, Hemmesphere, J and M, Little Felix, Palmer and Co, Ivy Pool Club, and Wills. The 49 per cent off applies to drinks only, under the value of $300 per item. Challenge accepted.)

Love gin? Surry Hills’ Four Pillars Gin Laboratory will also be putting on a show in support of the girls. Come for $10 G&Ts all night, Stone and Woods and mini steak pies with tomato relish. Plus, if the Matilda’s come out on top, every single person in the bar will get a Negroni on the house. Supporting the world’s coolest team and cocktails? Sounds like our kinda night. 

RECOMMENDED:

5 Matildas every Australian should know during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

How to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 live in Australia

These are the best bars in Sydney right now

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.