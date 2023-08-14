JUST IN: Merivale will be slashing 49% off drinks for the Matildas' semi-final game on Wednesday

As if it's not exciting enough that the Matildas are through to the World Cup semi-final, Merivale has just announced that they will be offering punters 49 per cent off drinks across their pubs and participating bars this Wednesday, August 16 from 6-8pm in support of the Tillys. Two drinks for (pretty much) the price of one? Hell yeah.

Come cheer on our girls and enjoy (almost) half price drinks at a bunch of Sydney venues, including the Paddington, the Beresford, Vic on the Park, the Newport, Establishment, the Alex, and loads more.

(Note, this offer excludes Coogee Rooftop, Charlie Parkers, Hemmesphere, J and M, Little Felix, Palmer and Co, Ivy Pool Club, and Wills. The 49 per cent off applies to drinks only, under the value of $300 per item. Challenge accepted.)

Love gin? Surry Hills’ Four Pillars Gin Laboratory will also be putting on a show in support of the girls. Come for $10 G&Ts all night, Stone and Woods and mini steak pies with tomato relish. Plus, if the Matilda’s come out on top, every single person in the bar will get a Negroni on the house. Supporting the world’s coolest team and cocktails? Sounds like our kinda night.

