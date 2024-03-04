You could fly from Sydney to the Gold Coast for $109, or Business Class to Melbourne for as little as $439

If the official end of summer has inspired you to book a getaway, this is the news you’ve been waiting for. Qantas has launched their Australia Red Tail sale – with discounts on more than one million seats across almost every domestic route. Trip to Byron Bay, anyone?

The sale has launched today (Monday, March 4) and will run for just seven days; so you’ll want to act fast to score your seats.

Fares for economy domestic flights start at $109 one-way, and there are more than 34 routes on sale for under $150 (for travel from April to mid-December 2024). Back in December, Qantas began serving complimentary alcoholic drinks on all domestic flights (from midday onwards). But if you’re looking for the full luxe flight experience, you could score a Business Class seat for as little as $439 (one way).

Sydneysiders can head from the Emerald City to the Gold Coast for $109, to Port Macquarie for $139, or to the charming NSW town of Orange for $159. If you’re keen to head further afield, you could travel from Sydney to Alice Springs for just $289, or to the sparkling white shores of Hamilton Island for as little as $199. Getting from Sydney to Canberra will set you back as little as $169, and discounted flights from Sydney to Adelaide start at $159, with flights from Sydney to Melbourne from $139. (All of these prices are for one-way fares, so you’ll need to budget extra if you’re looking for return flights). If you’re keen to upgrade, Business Class seats to Melbourne, Brisbane and Coolangatta (Gold Coast) start at $439, and you could fly in style to Hobart for as little as $490.

Learn more and plan your getaway over here.

