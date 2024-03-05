Just in: These five Sydney pizzerias have been ranked among Asia-Pacific's best

Carb lovers, you know what time of year it is. Once again, the Italian judging panel that determines the 50 Top Pizza list has decided which pizzerias from around the world are the best in the business. And the 2024 results for the greatest pizzas in the Asia-Pacific region have just dropped, and we're excited to see a handful of our local Sydney dough masters make the list.

Coming in at tied fifth best in Asia-Pacific is Al Taglio in Surry Hills. This is a big jump for the Albion Street pizzeria, which came in an 11th spot last year. The judges loved the use of both Italian ingredients and local seasonal produce used to make the pizzas.

Home of traditional Neapolitan-style pizza, Cronulla’s Queen Margherita of Savoy was voted 23rd best in Asia Pacific. Here, the dough is hand stretched and cooked to a charred perfection in a wood-fired oven. Toppings are strictly traditional – you won’t find any pineapple on the menu, but you will find the real deal.

Photograph: Supplied

Other Sydney pizzerias that made the 50 Top Pizza list in Asia Pacific for 2024 was Lil Franky Pizzeria in Tempe, which came in at 27th place; Gigi's in Balmain came in at 30th place; and Pizza Madre in Marrickville just made the cut, coming in at 50th best.

With five Sydney pizzerias making the esteemed list, and only four in Melbourne, it’s fair to say we have the better slices. We’re pretty chuffed. You can see the full list here.

