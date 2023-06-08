Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Al Taglio

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
Delicious pizzas from Al Taglio
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

This rocking Sydney pizzeria was just crowned the eleventh best in Asia-Pacific, and the second best in the country

Cauliflower with pecorino, pickled onions, raisins and pinenuts; porchetta with apple, taleggio cheese, sauerkraut and crackling; and bresaola with goat’s cheese, grilled zucchini, mint oil and parsley. These are some of the pizzas you can get your hands on at Surry Hills pizzeria Al Taglio. And while Nonna may say they are not strictly classic, they are hands-down delicious.

But don’t just take our word for it. In huge news, this Sydney restaurant was just crowned the eleventh best pizzeria in the whole of Asia Pacific. It was also awarded the second best pizza in Australia, with Melbourne’s Elsternwick-based 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar coming in ahead of it.

Every year, Italian judging panel 50 Top Pizza decides which slices of pizza from around the world are the best in the business. The 2023 results for the greatest pizzas in the Asia-Pacific region just dropped, and we are stoked for Al Taglio. And hungry.

Speaking about Al Taglio, the judges said: “The young brigade, led by Silvio Groppelli and Daniele Geniale, interprets the dishes of the Italian menu with charisma and creativity without ever abandoning tradition.”

Al Taglio wasn’t the only dough slinger to be celebrating: Marrickville’s Pizza Madre came in at 24th best; Tempe’s Lil Franky Pizzeria at 28th; Cronulla’s Queen Margherita Of Savoy at 32nd; and Gigi’s Pizza Balmain at 33rd best.

Al Taglio owner and head chef Silvio Groppelli takes inspiration from Italy’s regions and age-old recipes to create his tasty focaccia and pizza at the Surry Hills joint. So next time you’re craving pizza, come to Al Taglio and taste a slice (or seven) for yourself. You know, just to make sure.

Recommended:

Here are the best Italian restaurants in Sydney

We've rounded up the finest bars in the city for date night

Check out the tastiest pizza restaurants in Sydneytown

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
102-104 Albion St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
02 8021 5944
Opening hours:
Mon 7.30-9pm; Tue-Thu 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30-9pm; Fri 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30-10pm; Sat 5.30-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.