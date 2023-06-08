Time Out says

This rocking Sydney pizzeria was just crowned the eleventh best in Asia-Pacific, and the second best in the country

Cauliflower with pecorino, pickled onions, raisins and pinenuts; porchetta with apple, taleggio cheese, sauerkraut and crackling; and bresaola with goat’s cheese, grilled zucchini, mint oil and parsley. These are some of the pizzas you can get your hands on at Surry Hills pizzeria Al Taglio. And while Nonna may say they are not strictly classic, they are hands-down delicious.

But don’t just take our word for it. In huge news, this Sydney restaurant was just crowned the eleventh best pizzeria in the whole of Asia Pacific. It was also awarded the second best pizza in Australia, with Melbourne’s Elsternwick-based 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar coming in ahead of it.

Every year, Italian judging panel 50 Top Pizza decides which slices of pizza from around the world are the best in the business. The 2023 results for the greatest pizzas in the Asia-Pacific region just dropped, and we are stoked for Al Taglio. And hungry.

Speaking about Al Taglio, the judges said: “The young brigade, led by Silvio Groppelli and Daniele Geniale, interprets the dishes of the Italian menu with charisma and creativity without ever abandoning tradition.”

Al Taglio wasn’t the only dough slinger to be celebrating: Marrickville’s Pizza Madre came in at 24th best; Tempe’s Lil Franky Pizzeria at 28th; Cronulla’s Queen Margherita Of Savoy at 32nd; and Gigi’s Pizza Balmain at 33rd best.

Al Taglio owner and head chef Silvio Groppelli takes inspiration from Italy’s regions and age-old recipes to create his tasty focaccia and pizza at the Surry Hills joint. So next time you’re craving pizza, come to Al Taglio and taste a slice (or seven) for yourself. You know, just to make sure.

