We've gleaned these tips through going to the festival and also picking the brains of those who run it

Vivid Sydney is our favourite part of the cool season – there's hot stuff to do, whether you love light installations, sparkling night walks, firey food, gigs or immersive experiences. But it's also busy, there's a lot to choose from, some parts are exy, and it's located a while away from where most Sydneysiders live.

No probs, though – by going to the festival ourselves and speaking with the people who put it on, we've gathered tips to help you have your best Vivid yet.

ALSO RECOMMENDED: Here's our ultimate guide to Vivid and all the best stuff that's on now

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do in Sydney, travel inspo, food and more, straight to your inbox.



Looking for a summary of everything you can do at Vivid, sorted by your interests? Check out our guide, here.

Here are all the best free things to do at Vivid.

And here's our round-up of where to eat at Vivid 2024.