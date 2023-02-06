So (contrary to popular belief), it turns out that a huge 81 per cent of Sydneysiders are satisfied with their quality of life in the Harbour City, compared to 75 per cent in New York, 76 per cent in London, and just 64 per cent in Toronto, where the effects of the pandemic are throwing heavier spanners at people's quality of life.

The Committee of Sydney recently conducted a city-wide survey of more than 1,000 people across Greater Sydney to find out where everyone stood in terms of their general level of satisfaction with our quality of life. They focused on a broad demographic group to get an accurate spread of views.

One of the aims of the survey was to assess how we've bounced back post-lockdowns. Results found that 37 per cent of people thought that their general quality of life in Sydney was better than what it was a year ago (compared to 19 per cent in 2021), while 57 per cent said they felt comfortable about going to a concert (up from just 25 per cent) and 53 per cent said they were happy going to a live sporting game (up from 27 per cent). On top of this, 65 per cent of people were happy with their public transport commute to work (gasp!), while 47 per cent of people are now working from home.

This data proves that generally, Sydneysiders are feeling pretty good about their everyday, with the city’s post-Covid renaissance clearly in session. With the plethora of incredible shows, theatre and art sweeping the city on the daily, the ever-blossoming vibrant food scene and the myriad of pristine natural spots, beaches and walks that pepper Sydneytown, it’s no surprise to us that this city’s inhabitants aren't feeling too bad with where they’re at.

This being said, it's no surprise that 85 per cent of respondents said they were seriously concerned with the rising cost of living. We hear you.

Sydney might still have a way to go until we find some financial relief, but at the end of the day, we're more satisfied than those in other expensive spots.