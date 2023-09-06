Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two people sit in a video projection installation.
Photograph: James Horan

New Western Sydney Culture Up Late program will inspire you to get out of you to get out of your PJs

A funding injection will be a boost to nightlife in eight Western Sydney suburbs

Lisa Hamilton
Written by Lisa Hamilton
Advertising

Residents of Western Sydney, you better get in some sleep now because you’ll be up late this summer – at parties, art shows, live gigs, walking tours and feasts, which will roll out for the Culture Up Late program, across Bankstown, Camden, Campbelltown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Liverpool, Parramatta and Penrith

The new initiative by the NSW Government will see 11 grants being handed out to a number of local businesses to help give nightlife in the precincts a boost. 

Punters will be able to head along to events like ACE at Dusk, an evening cultural series; a Parramatta Up Late program; Camden’s Cultural Fusion; and Blacktown After 5. 

Over the past few years, the state government has pumped $5 billion into the Western Sydney community, with new builds, initiatives and project grants.

Minister for the arts, John Graham, said this $1.9 million in Culture up Late funding is money well spent in reconnecting the community through arts and culture. “We are declaring war on the lure of the couch with these nighttime cultural events. It’s part of Sydney bouncing back after a tough decade after dark. The program ensures that culture up late funding extends to Western Sydney.

"The Western Sydney Culture Up Late program showcases some of the most exciting cultural offerings Sydney has to offer. These precincts are already key cultural destinations, and this coming spring to summer they'll become undoubtedly Sydney's must-visit locations."

We’ll see you there, after 5pm.

RECOMMENDED:

Book flights for $0 (yes, ze-ro) with Vietjet

Check out how to score free tickets to the NYE fireworks

The highly anticipated Banksy exhibition has finally arrived in Sydney

  • Lisa Hamilton Contributor

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.