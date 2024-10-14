Scored tickets to see the rising indie pop queen’s first visit to Australia? Good 4 U. Olivia is in Australia and is ready to rock our socks off for four nights here in Sydney, starting this week.



The 21-year-old absolutely broke out on to the music scene with the ultimate cry-in-the-car ballad 'Driver’s License' and four-time platinum award-winning album Sour. But hey, she was destined to stardom since her Disney Channel days.

After selling out two Sydney shows fast, the pop queen doubled her Sydney line-up, so Qudos Bank Arena will be buzzing with Sour fans for four nights, starting on October 17, through to October 22.

Here's everything we know about Olivia Rodrigo’s shows in Sydney this week.

When are Olivia Rodrigo’s Sydney shows?

Olivia Rodrigo will take to the stage at the Qudos Bank Arena (after previously hitting Melbourne for four shows) for her first Sydney Guts World Tour concert on Thursday, October 17, 2024. She will also perform on Friday, October 18, Monday, October 21, and Tuesday, October 22.

How to get to the Olivia Rodrigo Sydney concert

If you’ve got your driver’s license, go ahead and book one of the 10,000 parking spaces here. Be warned that it can get pretty congested leaving the carpark at the end of the night, so public transport is also a great option. Olympic Park Station is a five-minute walk from the arena. There are also heaps of regular buses that you can plan your journey with over here.

What time will Olivia Rodrigo start?

Music will kick off at 7.30pm, with Benee as the opening act. We can’t be 100 per cent sure exactly what time Olivia Rodrigo will come on stage, but based on her other Guts shows around the world, she should come on at around 8pm.

What can I bring to the Olivia Rodrigo Sydney show?

There are specific rules for what you can and can’t bring to Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour in Sydney. Here are the main things to remember.



You can bring:

One bag no larger than 20cm x 15cm (A5-sized). Make sure you’ve also got digital pay on your phone or your cards because the venue is cashless.



You can’t bring:

Backpacks, selfie sticks, professional cameras, umbrellas, alcohol, cigarettes, e-cigarettes or bicycles. A heap of other items you may or may not have been considering bringing along are also prohibited, so it’s worth checking the conditions of entry over here.

Are there any Olivia Rodrigo Sydney tickets left?

This won’t come as a surprise to anyone, but demand for Olivia Rodrigo tickets has been through the roof, especially given it’s her first time touring Australia since she made it big. So much so, that the star added additional dates for both her Sydney and Melbourne stops. General allocation for all dates is currently exhausted, but you can try your luck by joining the waitlist for resale tickets over here.

What’s the setlist for the Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour?

The exact setlist for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sydney shows hasn’t been confirmed, but based on her recent Philippines show, we can expect the setlist to look a little like this:

bad idea right?

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

traitor

drivers license

teenage dream

pretty isn't pretty

love is embarrassing

making the bed

logical

enough for you

lacy

so american

jealousy, jealousy

happier

favorite crime

deja vu

the grudge

brutal

obsessed

all-american bitch

good 4 u

get him back!

Who will be supporting Olivia Rodrigo in Sydney?

Olivia won't be supalonely. She has sourced local talent to intro her show – in the form of Kiwi singer Benee, a fellow indie pop breakout. Benee will be singing hits like 'Find an Island' and 'Glitter'.



