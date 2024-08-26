One of Australia's top chefs, Neil Perry, is opening two brand-new Sydney venues

Veteran chef and restaurateur Neil Perry shows no sign of slowing down after over 40 years in the hospo business. He’s at it again, set to open the doors to not just one but two brand-new offerings: Song Bird and Bobbie’s. They'll be housed in the heritage-listed Gaden House, designed by architect Neville Gruzman, which is right next to Perry’s much-loved Margaret – so both venues are set to woo the well-heeled clientele of Double Bay from Friday, August 30, 2024.

Song Bird, a modern Asian restaurant, will offer a sophisticated blend of Chinese, Japanese and Korean flavours to showcase Perry’s love for Asian cuisine. All prepared with Perry’s commitment to care, the emphasis will be on high-quality produce and expert technique.

On the same day, Perry will also launch Bobbie’s, in the basement below. Bobbie’s is a collaboration with Neil and Samantha Perrys’ long-time friends, Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson (of Dante fame, in New York City and Los Angeles). As well as serving up world-class cocktails, it will be an intimate music venue (the name pays homage to Linden’s legendary grandfather, Australian DJ Bob Rogers OAM, who is celebrated for introducing Top 40 radio programming on 2UE in 1958, and is regarded as Australia’s longest serving radio announcer). Martinis will feature on the menu, but there will also be a selection of riffs on classics and aperitivi, as well as yummy snacks.

From the early days of Rockpool and the now-closed Burger Project to Perry’s ode to his late mum, Margaret and Next Door (yup, right next door to Margaret), Perry’s legacy has grown from strength to strength and the Sydney hospitality scene is all the better for it.

Reservations for both Song Bird and Bobbie’s are now open, here.

