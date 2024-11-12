If you're getting ahead on planning your holidays, this could be the news you were waiting for. Qantas has just launched a surprise sale with discounts on more than one million seats across 60 domestic routes. Quick trip to Byron, anyone?

The cut-price fares apply to certain flights between Tuesday, December 24 2024 and Thursday, September 18 2025. There are even some school-holiday flights available at reduced rates, but you’ll want to act fast – flights are available to book from now until 11.59pm on Thursday, November 14.

Sydneysiders can fly to destinations like the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Byron Bay and Bendigo for less than $150. If you've got more than $150 to splash, you could get to Hobart (Sydney to Hobart flights start at $155) or to Cairns (flights between Sydney and Cairns start at $209). If you’re keen to head further afield, you could even travel to Perth on the cheap – with one-way flights between Sydney and Perth starting at $339.

On top of checked baggage, complimentary food and free wifi, passengers will also score complimentary alcoholic drinks on all domestic flights from midday onwards. You can jump on the sale here.





