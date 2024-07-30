In case you missed it, winter is very much upon us, and if this week's arctic temperatures have got you craving sunnier climbs, this might be the news you've been waiting for. If you’ve been holding off on booking your next big trip, now could be the time to take the leap – Qantas has just launched its latest International Red Tail Sale, with more than 450,000 discounted flights to almost 30 destinations around the world.

Keen to see the Big Apple? You could fly from Sydney to New York and back for $1,699. Want a Euro trip instead? Return flights from Sydney to London start at $1,799.

Launching today, the sale includes discounted fares across more than 120 routes, and all cabin types – so now’s your chance to fly First Class on the cheap(ish). Return flights to Tokyo in Economy start at $1,049, or you could upgrade and fly there and back in Business Class for $4,999. Other routes featured in the sale include Sydney to Seoul (from $949 return), Sydney to Bangkok (from $879 return) and Sydney to Denpasar (Bali) from $679 return.

Photograph: Supplied/W Bali Seminyak



Discounted flights are available between August 2024 and June 2025, with some fares even available over the Christmas and New Year travel period – it's not quite a Euro summer, but a Euro spring will do.



The sale will be live until 11.59pm (Sydney time) on Monday, August 5 – so you’ll want to act fast. Learn more and book over here.

