There are few hotels whose names are as synonymous with luxury as Raes: the beachside hotel whose magical garden is thought to have been the brainchild of Salvador Dali, and whose dining room is first on the bucket list of any fine dining enthusiast who finds themselves in the magical Northern Rivers region. After announcing their expansion into Byron earlier this year (the Bonobo by Raes luxury apartment complex is set to open in the centre of town in 2025), the high-end hotel brand has just revealed that they’ll be opening a second site even sooner – with ten new suites opening in a neighbouring property this year.



Since welcoming its first guests 30 years ago, Raes on Wategos has firmly secured its name as one of the most high-calibre hotels in NSW – with Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet all calling the hotel (temporary) home. Now, after three decades as the most aspirational place to stay on the sparkling shores of Wategos Beach, Raes is expanding for the first time – transforming a nearby property into a ten-bedroom hotel.

Photograph: Supplied | Raes on Wategos

The extension of Raes on Wategos will take over the former Victoria’s at Wategos site, with interior designer Tamsin Johnson (the interior designer responsible for Raes’ 2016 redesign) tasked with transforming the former guest house into a Raes-standard stay. Alongside the ten spacious suites, the new site will be home to several additional indoor spaces and two impressive lap pools: a 16 x 3-metre pool with a waterfall on the western side, and a 12-metre solar-heated pool on the eastern side, flanked by a cabana and lounge area. Set within tropical landscaped gardens just 100 metres from the original Raes site, guests will be steps away from Raes' dining room and spa, and an extra few steps from the surf.

Photograph: Supplied | Raes | Madeline Johnson





Bookings for the new property will open in October 2024. In the meantime, get your luxury fix closer to home at the best luxury hotels in Sydney.

