With its glittering coastline and celebrity population, it’s hard to dispute Byron Bay's unofficial title as the most aspirational town in NSW. And on the shores of one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Raes on Wategos is the jewel in the coastal town’s high-calibre crown. The iconic beachside hotel has been setting the gold standard for luxury accommodation in the state since 1994, and next year, its opening its first permanent offshoot (unless you count the floating outpost, which found its home in Sydney harbour this summer). The Bonobo by Raes is set to open in the heart of Byron in late 2025 – and here’s what we know so far.

Photograph: Supplied | The Bonobo by Raes

While Raes on Wategos is (as the name suggests) located on the shores of Wategos Beach, Raes 2.0 (the Bonobo by Raes) will be located further from the ocean, in the sparkly new Jonson Street precinct in the centre of town. And while the original is a traditional full-service hotel, the Bonobo by Raes will take a different approach – offering expansive standalone apartments with hotel-style service.



Photograph: Supplied | The Bonobo by Raes

The project will be brought to life by property developer Podia and Centennial Property Group (the people behind Brisbane’s The Calile) in partnership with the Raes team – offering (unfathomably wealthy) investors the chance to buy their own slice of the luxury hotel. The lucky apartment owners will have the option of adding to their millions by allowing other guests to book their apartment while they’re out of town. Comprising 41 two, three and four-bedroom hotel-apartments above a central courtyard, with a dreamy rooftop pool and within striking distance of some of the town’s best eateries, a stay at the Bonobo by Raes might just find its way onto your Byron Bay bucket list.

Photograph: Supplied | The Bonobo by Raes

Construction is underway now – you can learn more over here.

