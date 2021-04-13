You’ve probably broken Iggy Ivanovic’s bread at one of Sydney’s top restaurants. This is bread you need to work at: the thick, chewy crust of the sourdough is a workout for the jaw, giving way to a slight earthy, sour flavour and incredible texture. Iggy’s bread deserves the best butter you can find, and that’s about all you’ll want to put on it.
A visit to the beachside neighbourhoods of Bronte and Tamarama is about as quintessential a Sydney experience as you could ever hope to find. Sun, sand and surf – the holy trinity of life in the Harbour City – are perhaps the biggest draws, with plenty of foot traffic, via the ever-popular Bondi to Coogee Coastal Path, strolling through the area, and the ridiculously beautiful Bronte Baths offering one of the best saltwater lap pools in the city. But there’s more to this corner of Sydney than just a day at the beach. There are some of the city’s most charmingly stress-free brunch spots and it’s an ideal place to head for a blissful sundowner as dusk moves in from the west. Be sure to check out these under-the-radar waterfront gems the next time you find yourself in these chilled-out suburbs.
Recommended: A local's guide to Bondi.