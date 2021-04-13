This unassuming Vinnies on Bronte Street is about a 20-minute walk from Bondi Junction, but well worth the stroll. We were expecting to encounter a cute collection of fashion and knick knacks along the same lines of our other favourite set-ups from the St Vincent de Paul Society, but this spot knocked us off our secondhand boot-clad feet. When you enter the little blue shop you're transported, Narnia wardrobe-style, into an expansive, magical land of pre-loved bargains. There are multiple levels and nooks and crannies to explore. Start by wading through the somewhat haphazardly packed racks of ladies' outfits. We found a treasure trove of snazzy numbers like a $12 pair of jungle-print capris and a black denim Country Road skirt we’ve been waiting our whole life for, and under $14. There are big-hitters in the jacket department – a sleek Sass and Bide coat will set you back $140 – and slightly pricier outfits on the retro rack. If you manage to tear yourself away from the cool threads, you’ll find a room dedicated to well-organised glassware, ceramics and wacky mantlepiece-making figurines. You could add a Viking-style set of four heavy-bottomed beer mugs to your kitchen collection for only $8. Then, head down a few stairs past the men’s clothing section – where you’ll find a healthy selection of T-shirts around the $10 mark and business button-ups for $15 – and check out very chic armchairs for $140 next to a small library of paperbacks starting at $2. Or, go up another set