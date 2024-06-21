Hooley dooley: Sydney Restaurant Group is offering 50 per cent off three-course meals this winter at six of their venues. And these aren’t shabby spots, either. We’re talking Ripples Chowder Bay, Ripples Little Manly, The Fenwick in Balmain, Manta in Woolloomooloo, Noi in Petersham and Summer Salt in Cronulla. The offer is available now until the end of August, so if you’ve been looking for a venue for your next soirée, one of these is a solid choice.

Photograph: Kim Low

This is a big step up from last year’s deal, which saw three Sydney Restaurant Group venues offer half-price meals. Group director Daniel Drakopoulos said: “Our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences remains strong, and we are now offering a range of signature menus at half the regular price – providing an affordable opportunity to savour the finest winter dishes.”

Speaking of those dishes, things that have caught our attention are the grilled king prawns with garlic, gremolata butter and prawn oil at Ripples Chowder Bay; seafood spaghetti twirled with fresh mussels, prawns, calamari, n’djua and heirloom tomatoes at Summer Salt; and Jack’s Creek sirloin with bone marrow, mushrooms and jus at The Fenwick. At Ripples Little Manly, the prices are starting at $49 per person for a three-course meal plus sides – so really, catch ya, cozzie livs.

Photograph: Kim Low

These are the deets of all the 50% off winter specials:

Ripples Chowder Bay: 3-course meal plus sides for $59 per person, available Wed-Sun evenings

Manta, Woolloomooloo: 3-course meal plus sides for $59 per person, available Mon-Sun evenings

Summer Salt, Cronulla: 3-course meal plus sides for $59 per person, available Wed-Thu and Sun evenings

Ripples Little Manly: 3-course meal plus sides for $49 per person, available Fri & Sat evenings

The Fenwick, Balmain: 3-course meal plus sides for $59 per person, available Sun-Thu evenings

Noi, Petersham: 3-course menu for $59 per person, available for lunch and dinner

And the best bit? There’s no catch. Happy eating, Sydney!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: