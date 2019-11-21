Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right See free live music and score 50 per cent off your late-night eats at these Merivale venues this summer
News / Nightlife

See free live music and score 50 per cent off your late-night eats at these Merivale venues this summer

By Olivia Gee Posted: Thursday November 21 2019, 12:09pm

Palmer-and-Co-004.jpg
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Considering the delicious experiences that await at Sydney’s excellent bars and restaurants, and all the banging spots to see live music, we’re already very keen on roaming the town on a balmy summer eve. But hospo giant Merivale is giving Sydneysiders even more incentive to explore the city this summer.

They're calling their new series of festive specials ‘This is Sydney’, and it offers a pretty impressive range of free fun, discounts and new adventures at their CBD venues. 

We’ve got our party sights set on the free gigs. It all kicks off tonight with a set by the Preatures at the Ivy. Powerful vocalist Isabella Manfredi will be leading the ’80s-twinged indie-rock group at the totally free gig from 6pm

Throughout summer we’ll also get to groove with ‘Molotov’ singer Kira Puru, Newtown pop-belter Thandi Phoenix, jazzy crooner Brendan Maclean and disco-fantastic duo the Dollar Bill Darlings.

Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

And then, let the late-night snack party begin. Until the final day of summer, from Tuesday-Saturday, there’s 50 per cent off all bar food at Merivale’s CBD venues from 11pm-midnight. That’s a full hour of molten croquettes and pippies in creamy garlic sauce from Bar Topa, irresistible mac’n’cheese with pretzels at Palmer and Co, or Little Felix’s smoked salmon and buffalo curd on sourdough, plus much more.

The whole summery affair will also bring exciting new ventures to the city, including a smaller outpost of Totti’s, Bondi’s fresh Italian eatery, and laneways of nighttime activities that aim to light the Ivy precinct with more late-night appeal. 

Party into the past at these very groovy retro dancefloors in Sydney

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Olivia Gee 92 Posts

Olivia Gee joined the Time Out Sydney team in 2018 and is now the Associate Editor.

She's your go-to gal for Sydney-based activities and events, from dance classes to music festivals, annual talks and all the fun things to do on the weekend. Olivia may be relatively new to Sydney, but she's spent a lot of time dancing, eating and hiking through cities around the world. She's developed a keen eye for fun that she's excited to share with Time Out readers. To that wealth of knowledge, Olivia also brings her journalistic skills developed during placements in regional newsrooms. She loves to research, ask the right questions and tell the most authentic and accurate stories. She's also a competitive op-shopper and feels safest surrounded by houseplants and personable animals.

You can reach her at olivia.gee@timeout.com