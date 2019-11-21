See free live music and score 50 per cent off your late-night eats at these Merivale venues this summer

Considering the delicious experiences that await at Sydney’s excellent bars and restaurants, and all the banging spots to see live music, we’re already very keen on roaming the town on a balmy summer eve. But hospo giant Merivale is giving Sydneysiders even more incentive to explore the city this summer.

They're calling their new series of festive specials ‘This is Sydney’, and it offers a pretty impressive range of free fun, discounts and new adventures at their CBD venues.

We’ve got our party sights set on the free gigs. It all kicks off tonight with a set by the Preatures at the Ivy. Powerful vocalist Isabella Manfredi will be leading the ’80s-twinged indie-rock group at the totally free gig from 6pm.

Throughout summer we’ll also get to groove with ‘Molotov’ singer Kira Puru, Newtown pop-belter Thandi Phoenix, jazzy crooner Brendan Maclean and disco-fantastic duo the Dollar Bill Darlings.

And then, let the late-night snack party begin. Until the final day of summer, from Tuesday-Saturday, there’s 50 per cent off all bar food at Merivale’s CBD venues from 11pm-midnight. That’s a full hour of molten croquettes and pippies in creamy garlic sauce from Bar Topa, irresistible mac’n’cheese with pretzels at Palmer and Co, or Little Felix’s smoked salmon and buffalo curd on sourdough, plus much more.

The whole summery affair will also bring exciting new ventures to the city, including a smaller outpost of Totti’s, Bondi’s fresh Italian eatery, and laneways of nighttime activities that aim to light the Ivy precinct with more late-night appeal.

