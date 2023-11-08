The queen of pop has announced she's releasing extra tickets for her Sydney and Melbourne shows, dropping Nov 10

If the Eras cinema experience didn’t quite cut it for you, fear not. This morning, the queen of pop announced she’s releasing a slew of fresh tickets for her Australia tour, including Sydney. The new tickets will be released Friday morning – and no, we won’t be sleeping.

The pop princess’s Sydney shows sold out back in June, with an estimated four million fans jumping online in with hopes of getting up close and personal with the sequin-studded sensation.

When the three-hour spectacle that is the Eras Tour came to cinemas, it became the most profitable concert film in history, breaking box office records even before it was released and banking a hefty $3.8 million during its opening weekend in Australia.

Now, Tay Tay’s Aussie fans are being offered another chance to experience the magic in person.

The new tickets for the Sydney shows will be made available via Ticketek Marketplace at 10am AEDT on Friday, November 10, with prices starting at a glittering $79.90. If the Eras Tour gods forsake you again for this ticket drop, you have one more chance – resale of tickets for the Sydney shows will be available via Ticketek from 10am on Friday, November 24.

Want more scoop on the Eras Tour? Here's everything you need to know about the Sydney leg of Taylor Swift's 2024 tour.





