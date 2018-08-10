Support Australian farmers by buying dinner

Currently Australia is enduring one of the harshest droughts of the decade, with 2018 being the fourth-driest winter since the Bureau of Meteorology started taking records. The entirety of NSW is now officially listed as being in drought, and considering the state produces about 25 per cent of Australia's agricultural output, the drought's effects have reverberated across communities and many farmers are struggling to feed their livestock.

So how can you help out? The good news is you can help while also feeding yourself. The Parma for a Farmer initiative cropped up in Melbourne and has spread right across the country, with venues donating a portion or all profits from the classic counter meal to the Buy a Bale initiative.

Throughout August, Australian Venue Co will be donating a $1 from every chicken parmigiana sold – so you can head into the likes of the Forresters, the Oxford Tavern, Beer Deluxe and Cargo Bar for a feel good schnitty. Over at the Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel they'll be donating all proceeds from every parma sold today, Friday August 10, and $2 for the rest of August. If you feel like enjoying a game of bowls to work off your mozzarella topped schnitzel, head into the Bondi Bowling Club (they'll be donating $2 all throughout August), or if you feel like warming up with a fab drag show pre-parma, the Imperial is donating all proceeds today, Friday August 10, and $2 throughout the rest of the month.

Meanwhile, all of the Bavarian restaurants (Manly, Miranda, Sydney, Bondi, Entertainment Quarter, Chatswood, Parramatta) will donate all profits on Sunday August 26 to support drought relief, meaning raising a stein and smashing a pork knuckle will support Australian farmers.

