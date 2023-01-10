Sydney
The gorgeous views of Bronte Baths in Sydney, Australia
Photograph: cktravels.com / Shutterstock.comThe gorgeous views of Bronte Baths in Sydney, Australia

Sydney has been ranked as the second best travel destination in the world

Plus, we beat Melbourne.

Written by
Maya Skidmore
The airports are open, travel is back on and Sydney is in favour – according to data released by Airbnb, Sydney is the second best travel destination (in the whole, entire world) for 2023. And sweeter still, we beat Melbourne. Take that, southerners. 

We know. It’s a lot. 

Airbnb based its findings on search volumes on its platform over the course of 2022.

This is the second year running that we've taken out the second spot. A year back we were beat by Bangkok, while this year, Málaga in Spain took the coveted top spot. 

Melbourne came in third, followed by Auckland, Bangkok, Queenstown, Florianópolis and Porto Seguro in Brazil, and Perth. 

Second place ain’t shabby when the entire world is on the table, and honestly, this travel news isn't a surprise to us. With the incredible rainbow wonders of World Pride set to hit our shiny shores in February, our crystal clear coves and pristine beaches, our innumerable bush walks and incredible views, and our vibrantly diverse food, music and art scenes (that just keep getting jazzier by the day) we know there’s no city we would rather be in.

It’s nice to know that the rest of the world feels the same way too. 

Make your time in Sydney count by working your way through the 52 best things to do in Sydney in 2023. 

