Located on level four of the country’s home of modern art, Sydney’s MCA Cafe has long been a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike for a coffee and slice of cake with a side of multi-million-dollar harbour-and-Opera-House views. Now, it’s been announced the relaxed and sunny café will transform into fine diner Canvas, with seasonal chef residences planned to showcase up-and-coming chefs as well as Big Name international stars looking to dip their toe into Sydney’s delicious waters.

It’s the first foray into Sydney for The Big Group, a Melbourne-based events and catering company, who has teamed up with the MCA for the launch of Canvas. The Big Group – which works on events like the Grand Prix, Melbourne Cup and the Australian Open – has already reimagined the ground-floor cafe, The MCA Cafe at Tallawoladah, which is open now featuring a sustainable menu, as well as its event spaces: The Quayside Room and Harbourside Room.

The sky-high Canvas is slated to open this October, with the inaugural menu created by former Tetsuya's chef, Josh Raine. And while we are not fully sure what to expect, taking cues from the name we can assume the team is keen to have fun and shake things up.

The Big Group’s Founder Bruce Keebaugh said: “The Big Group is committed to growing the art of Australian hospitality. We believe that great venues and brilliant events can transform cities, creating opportunities for people and showcasing Australia to the world. We hope to have a positive impact on this beautiful city, and to have fun with our clients, customers and team in the process.”

While coffee may no longer be the focus on the rooftop, the sunlit space and spectacular views remain. Watch this space!





