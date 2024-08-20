From our world-famous meat pies to our golden pub schnitties, Sydney does an excellent line in old-school Aussie treats. And while we’re all here for the savoury goods, there’s something extra special about a sweet treat that takes you straight back to childhood. The classic Aussie finger bun has been a staple of our bakeries for decades, and a Sydney-born creation has just been crowned the very best finger bun in the country.



Every year, the team at Wotif – one of Australia’s biggest travel platforms – put together a list of the best ultra-Australian offerings from around the country, and in the finger bun category, a Sydney-born treat came in at number one. To decide on the very best Uniquely Aussie attractions around the country, the Wotif team asked total sample size of 1,048 adults asked to choose between the finalists, and the Humble finger bun was a runaway winner.



The perfectly fluffy finger bun from Sydney’s Humble Bakery secured cult status the second it launched, loved not just for its infinitely Instagrammable appearance.

When explaining why Humble’s finger bun came out on top, the Wotif judging panel cited the bun’s careful choice of fillings (it’s studded with cranberries, golden raisins, currants and a generous slab of butter from the local CopperTree Farm) and its pretty pink crown of cream cheese frosting. As a team of Humble Bakery fans, we can’t help but agree.

Photograph: Supplied | Humble Bakery

While other venues and locations across NSW made the list of finalists in this year’s award, Humble Bakery was the only NSW spot to come out at the top of any of the categories. Other Sydney spots who gained a place in this year’s Uniquely Aussie Awards finalists list include Aster at InterContinental Sydney (which gained the crown as the best hotel bar in NSW), Bourke Street Bakery (whose sausage roll was crowned the best in the state) and Echo Point in the Blue Mountains, which was awarded the title of best lookout in NSW.

You can check out the full list of finalists and winners of the Wotif 2024 Uniquely Aussie Awards over here.



