The best things to do in Sydney this week, June 15-20

As we get back into gear after the June long weekend, the city sure isn't slowing down. We're down to the last week of Sydney Solstice, the city-wide festival heralding an exciting new era for Sydney’s after-dark culture, and reviving the city after lock-downs and lock-outs with a sprawling program celebrating all things nightlife (until Sunday Jun 20). Get rugged up, because there's cultural and creative hubs popping up after dark in some unusual places. But there's also plenty more to do, eat and see during daylight hours.

If your daydreams are filled with thoughts of the first bite of a silky, pillowy-soft, golden-orange mango pancake fresh off the trolley at yum cha – you oughta get your butt to Rosebery this Friday or Saturday for Messina's own mango pancake cook up.

It is getting a bit chilly out, but nothing will come between us and a free flick. Which is why we’re loving the idea of pop-up Laneway Cinema on Atherden Street in the Rocks. What could be snuggling up in a bean bag and blanket in the lush surrounds of old sandstone buildings with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that nobody you ever meet will be more supportive of you than the random drunk woman you meet in the bathroom of a pub or club in the wee hours. Hot Mess, a hot new theatre show from some hot young things, understands the sacred bonds and high drama forged in the hallowed space of the ladies’ loos, and brings it to the Kings Cross Theatre stage.

For one night only, Martin Place (between Castlereagh and Pitt Sts) will be transformed into a live music haven, bringing beautiful sounds to warm up Sydney’s chilly winter night. Sydney R’n’B star Liyah Knight will perform her soul-inflected pop tracks, joined by Triple J's 2020 Unearthed Artist of the Year, JK-47, and amazing singer-songwriter Odette.

You can get down under the deep and rave amongst the reefs this winter, courtesy of this after-dark adults-only extravaganza at Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium. Set amongst beautiful glowing corals and exotic bioluminescent sea creatures, partygoers at Sea Life Glow can enjoy a nocturnal roam through the submerged corridors of this top animal attraction. But it’s not just marine wildlife you'll encounter on the way.

Traditionally held on the third Sunday of every month, Sydney Vegan Market brings together more than 100 stalls selling 100 per cent plant-based food and drink, homewares, fashion, art and cosmetics from some of the biggest names in cruelty-free shopping.

There are about 30 extra reasons to emerge from the house this winter, thanks to a new festival taking over Enmore Road with a thrilling lineup of more than 30 arts, music, food and cultural events. Third I celebrates three ‘I’s’ – Indigenous, international and Inner West communities – with programming that spotlights diverse and exciting new voices while activating this beloved part of town.

