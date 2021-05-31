The best things to do in Sydney this week, May 31-Jun 6

Wondering what to do in the city? Our list will guide you in the right direction

As the weather gets chillier, city life marches on in Sydney. If you have family or mates over in Melbourne, where they're weathering another snap lockdown, consider sharing the love and supporting local by sending them one of these cool subscription boxes.

Back Sydney-side, we've rounded up the best new restaurants to visit in town, and here are a bunch more ways to make the most of the city.

Reconciliation Week runs from May 27-Jun 3. This year's theme, 'More than a word. Reconciliation takes action', urges all Australians to take braver, more impactful steps on the journey towards justice. We've collated our picks of the best ways to acknowledge First Nations people and history.

Tony, Olivier and Green Room Award-winning musical Come From Away finally touches down in Sydney this winter. Set in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the US 20 years ago, the Irene Sankoff and David Hein musical details the incredible true story of the teeny Canadian town that welcomed a fleet of diverted flights bearing folks from all over the world.

We love art that gets us out and about. If you share that passion, then you’ll want to get yourself down to Sydney Harbour right now. Co-presented by Sculpture by the Sea, Sculpture Rocks brings together a brilliant band of 13 Japanese artists. Their eye-opening, large-scale public works are dotted along the foreshore. You can enjoy these beautiful works until June 3. Get happy snapping.

The pinnacle event of the Australian fashion calendar returns to Carriageworks in 2021, with a showcase of runway shows featuring top-tier design talent as well as talks, special events and more. Running from May 29-Jun 4, this will be the first Fashion Week to take place in-person since a certain global predicament saw many events cancelled and shifted to the digital realm.

These cosy hideaways, complete with plush cushions and throw blankets so you can rug-up in style, are popping-up at harbourside haunt Cargo Bar and sophisticated Surry Hills watering hole the Winery this winter, so you can keep enjoying alfresco fun times deep into the colder months.

