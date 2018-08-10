The Fish Butchery is coming to Carriageworks

One of the best ways to spend a Saturday morning in Sydney is by heading down to Carriageworks to check out an exhibition and then follow it up with a bite to eat (or take home) at the farmers' markets. Now the warehouse-dwelling fresh food and snack party will be upping the stakes with the addition of the Fish Butchery, starting from Saturday August 11.

The stall comes by the way of young gun Josh Niland, who's behind both the Paddington-based seafood monger and the excellent Saint Peter. Much like the Paddo-based shop, the market stall will sell fresh, sustainable seafood, take-home dinner packs and saucy condiments. Fill your basket with fillets of blue-eye trevalla from Shoalhaven; vacuum-sealed Mooloolaba albacore fish meatballs in a rich tomato sauce; or house made Yamba sardine fish sauce on any given Saturday. If you're hungry on-the-spot, you'll also find a rotating bevvy of hot snacks, including pink ling pies, fish sausage rolls and trout terrine. Niland's Fish Butchery joins the already excellent and ever-changing line-up at the markets, which includes Bar Pho, Single O, Billy Kwong and Two Good.

Want more fresh food adventures? Check out our guide to the best markets in Sydney or Josh Niland's guide to buying seafood.