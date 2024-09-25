Subscribe
The team behind Shell House is opening a multi-level venue in Martin Place

Called The International, the multifaceted space will feature three distinct offerings – The Wine Bar, The Grill and The Panorama Bar – when it swings open its doors this November

Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure
Render image of The Wine Bar
Photograph: Supplied/The International
The Point Group, the team behind Sydney’s award-winning Shell House, The Dolphin Hotel and Hotel Harry, among others, is set to open a multi-level venue in the CBD this November called The International. Located in Martin Place, within the heritage-listed MLC Centre in the former Botswana Butchery site, The International will feature three distinct venues: a luxe, fire-driven grill with a go-hard-or-go-home energy; an impressive wine bar featuring the best drops from around the world; and a lush rooftop bar with cityscape views.

The International's team
Photograph: Jonny Valiant

The Point Group’s owner and restaurateur Brett Robinson says The International is set to establish a new standard of big city dining, one not defined by cuisine, with the team having total creative freedom. Giddy up.

A render image of The Grill
Photograph: Supplied/The International

And while the three venues will each have their own identity, Robinson says the brief for the food is the same: “If it’s fun, delicious, and exciting, it’s on the menu.”

First up is The Grill, an opulent indoor-outdoor restaurant where icy Martinis and Champagne will be paired with fresh seafood, vibrant produce and high-quality proteins enhanced by wood-fired and charcoal grills. The Point’s culinary director, Joel Bickford (former executive chef of Aria), will oversee the menu, with a strong focus on provenance and seasonality.

Render image of The Grill
Photograph: Supplied/The International

At The Wine Bar, don’t expect run-of-the-mill vino. Instead, come for an extensive by-the-glass wine list curated by sommelier Alex Kirkwood, and a menu that showcases wine trends, world-class drops and easy-drinking fun. The space will be made up of a 60-seat piazza-style courtyard restaurant for post-work drinks and casual catch-ups, an intimate 40-seat wine bar, and a 60-seat circular dining room for big occasions and kick-your-heels-up blowouts.

Sydney loves a rooftop bar, and with the opening of The Panorama Bar, we’re about to get another one. The sun-soaked spot will offer city vistas and will be a cracking place for snacks and drinks well into the night.

Render image of The Panorama Bar
Photograph: Supplied/The International

The boundary-pushing space will nod to the area’s mid-century design, with interiors led by Shell House’s creative talent, Anna Hewett.

Robinson added: “We’re excited for The International to become the cultural cornerstone of this lively and engaged part of the city, and we look forward to making our contribution to Martin Place.”

There are many things to like here, not least that the names are easy to remember. See you in November, The International – we'll leave our passports at home.

