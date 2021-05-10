The landmark historic façade once housed the Menzies Hotel – and this year, it's set to get a slick transformation

Not content with its existing portfolio of Sydney's buzziest venues – we're talking the Dolphin, Harpoon Harry’s, Bondi Beach Public Bar and Icebergs Dining Room and Bar – hospitality magnates the Point Group is now set to take over the heritage façade of the historic Shell House in Sydney's CBD, with the new premises opening this winter.



Plans are already underway to transform the sandstone building, an exemplar of interwar architecture with its nods to the Venetian townhouses of the Italian Rennaissance, into a multi-level dining hub.

Downstairs, you'll find a bar and bistro, the Menzies Bar, which will open in July 2021. On Level 9 will be the indoor and outdoor Shell House Dining Room and Terrace, while the Shell House Sky Bar will open on Level 10, but only in October of 2021 in time for summer. The building's pièce de résistance? Its hallmark 400-tonne clock tower, which you can get a decent view out over if you're dining on the rooftop – and rumour has it that you'll even be able to grab a drink inside it, too.



Catch a glimpse of the still-developing Shell House at 2 Carrington Street, Sydney.