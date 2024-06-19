In sweet news, La Liste (a global guide to the best eats and hotels in the world), has just dropped its most buttery and delicious list of all: the Pastry Awards 2024. Now, A lot of incredible Sydney bakers and pastry chefs didn’t get the recognition we reckon they deserve (Lode and A.P Bakery were robbed!), but we did take home one award, with Janice Wong, founder of 2am: Dessertbar (located in W Sydney), winning the Pastry Innovation Award 2024.

Wong, who has previously been crowned 'Asia’s Best Pastry Chef' by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, is renowned for her seriously impressive, Willy Wonka-style creations. And if you haven’t had a taste of them yet at W Sydney, where have you been?

Time Out Sydney Editor Alice Ellis is a Big Fan of Wong’s desserts. “You won't find ordinary brownies and tiramisu at 2am – Wong's creations are like delicious pieces of art,” she said.

“It’s the perfect place to go after a special dinner. And even if you’re not a major sweet tooth, you’ll be able to enjoy a nice cocktail with the best view of Darling Harbour there is.”

Photograph: Nikki To

Of the win, the judges said: “Janice Wong is known for pushing the limits of creativity past the typical boundaries presented by chocolate and pastry, to create unique and immersive experiences that span concept stores and art exhibitions, in Asia and Australia.”

Wong shared the win alongside cookbook author and pastry chef Antonio Bachour, who is also known for a lot of experimentation in his cooking.

La Liste’s Pastry Awards 2024 aims to celebrate the best pastry chefs and shops across the world, from Paris to Lima, Budapest to Singapore. This year, 25 patisseries and bakeries were recognised in ten categories – including Most Creative Chef and Discovery Gem – at a ceremony held in Paris on Monday, June 17. La Liste uses a combo of crowd-sourced reviews, such as TripAdvisor, as well as critical reviews and international dining guides to build its rankings.

You can check out the full list of winners from La Liste’s World Pastry Awards 2024 here, and if you’ve got a hankering for something delicious and sweet, you know where to head.

