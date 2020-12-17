The year 2020 in review: Our favourite stories of the year

It didn't all go to plan, but there was a lot to love about 2020

Not to be all "boy howdy 2020 did not turn out the way we thought" about it, but let's just say we at Time Out HQ spent a lot more time this year writing about R-naughts and air particles and a lot less time talking about live theatre than we usually do.

But the city started to come back to life in June, and even during lockdown we found plenty to love. Here are some of our favourites of the year:

We told you about the most secret spots in Sydney (some were so secret even we didn't know about them!). Have a read to discover the train station for the dead and more Sydney secrets.

These Indigenous fashion designers making waves are definitely ones to watch. They are focused not only on killer design, but also on history, community and centring First Nations voices.

We issued a challenge to you with 11 things Sydneysiders won't admit are true (but they totally are). Case in point: Bondi is actually a pretty great beach.

This year was also the year we remembered the things you learn in your first year in Sydney, like that Sydneysiders really love complaining about Sydney. But those cocky Melburnians better not try it.

One of our favourite stories of the year is about the Kastle, Sydney's last full-service BDSM dungeon. Mistress Lucilla talked to us about the history and future of the venue and its importance in Sydney's kink scene.

We also loved writing about one of the most haunted places in Sydney, a bathroom at Manly's Q Station. We are not sure our photographer loved it quite as much, as she ended up having quite the spooky encounter.

We could not be happier to be back in theatres, though as this piece shows, it was definitely a strange experience navigating the masks and temperature checks required to go back into performing spaces.