11 things Sydneysiders won’t admit are true (but they totally are)

Our beautiful Harbour City has plenty to make us proud: its iconic opera house, its glorious beaches, its eclectic culture – we could go on. In fact, us Sydneysiders are a generally proud bunch. But perhaps, a little too proud?

As a city that welcomes a consistent influx of fresh arrivals (sadly on hiatus at present), there are certain thoughts and feelings about Sydney that should only cross the minds of people who are new in town – things that no card-carrying local would ever stoop to consider, right?



Well, we’re calling bullhonky.

You might put on a good show, but deep down, you know the following to be fundamentally true. And that’s ok! We encourage you to embrace these sometimes daggy, sometimes basic, but always accurate facets of our city. We see you, Sydney. Fight us if it ain’t so.

The ibis is actually strangely beautiful

They may be considered sub-pigeon level vermin of the sky here in Sydney, but there’s a good reason out-of-towners ‘Ooo’ and ‘Ahhh’ over the humble bin chicken. That slow and stately gait, the long, elegantly tapered beak, that chic monochromatic plumage; forget for a minute that they live off garbage and objectively speaking, the ibis is a looker, in its own, scaly-skinned way. And even if we can’t sell you on that point, consider this: they’re a true blue Aussie battler – living off their (albeit limited) wits, surviving against the odds. They’re the Waltzing Matlidas and Ned Kellys of the bird kingdom, and an unsung national treasure in our humble opinion.

You will always get lost at Bondi Junction

Even if you’ve been pushed around this labyrinthine shopping mall since you were a wee toddler, Bondi Junction is kind of like all those moving staircases at Hogwarts – you think you’re on the elevator that leads you to the David Jones, but suddenly you’re in front of a niche tea shop and an eyebrow-threading salon you’ve never seen before. There are just so many elevators, all emerging in different parts of the suburb, like a giant game of whack-a-mole – and don’t even get us started on the parking lot. The car was definitely at P11, but P11 seems to have been replaced with a trolley bay and a Sephora.

Ultimo, Chippendale and Haymarket are not real suburbs

Surburbia is a very real place, and it does not exist bang in the middle of the city. These imposter “suburbs” are just CBD offshoots. It’s time to own up to the fact that Ultimo, Chippo and Haymo (just go with it) are co-opting the concept of being a suburb, while actually just functioning as extensions of the sprawling Sydney CBD, complete with total accessibility by public transport, masses of commuters and office workers, and towering high-rises. Look, we’re not sure why we’re so mad about this, but we are.

The lockout laws were a good smokescreen for being flakey

During the recent lockdown measures that forced many hospo venues into hibernation, this became a rather predictable refrain: "Is Sydney's nightlife closed? Doesn't look any different to me." And yes, Sydney's nightlife did suffer under the lockouts, we won’t deny it. But if you were really determined to have a good time after dark in this town, at no point over the past six years has that been very far out of reach (chough-Newtown-cough). Admit it, you were just glad to be deflecting the conversation away from your flakiness and the fact you'd rather throw on some tracky dacks and smash a box o' goon in front of the TV of a Saturday night.

Bondi is actually a pretty good beach

Any Sydney local worth their salt will have several recommendations for harbour beaches so secluded and off the beaten track, that there’s a very good chance you might never be seen again. But, as inconvenient as being lost in the wilderness might be, it’s infinitely preferable to enduring the sweaty, plebby masses at Bondi, amiright? Well in our opinion, youarewrong. Sure it’s a tourist trap, and it can get crowded (even when a viral apocalypse is looming), but it is the Sydney beach for good reason; a true icon of our city and an undeniably beautiful one to boot. Retreat to the North Bondi ocean pool or Icebergs if you really can’t stand the crush, but don’t write this world-class sandy stretch off completely.

It is, in fact, worthwhile crossing the Harbour

Sydney isn’t the first city to suffer from a north-south complex. And arguably, it’s less of a ‘Jets vs the Sharks’ type scenario compared to some other places; in Melbourne, you’re likely to be shivved the second you head south of the Yarra, or at least that’s what my friends from north of the river tell me. Here, our particular issue is less about ideology and more about laziness (ok, we get it. It's a pain in the butt getting north of the harbour). But listen up, you Surry Hills slugabeds, you’re missing out on Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, the Northern Beaches, Balmoral, Mosman, and a whole lot more. There is life outside of the Inner West, and it’s waiting for you on the North Shore.

Bowlos can often be heaps more fun than a swanky cocktail bar

We love sipping on a muscatel infused Amontillado Sherry Sour with plum botrytis, fig vinegar and burnt orange foam as much as the next person. But sometimes, the good time you’re in search of involves wearing no shoes, rolling some wobbly balls around some grass and crushing a few scooners with your mates. Sydney has a fabulous cocktail scene with some top-flight talent behind the bar and we sure do love them dearly, but there’s no shame in getting back to the bowlo basics every now and then.

Sydney’s trains really aren’t that bad

If you’re rolling your eyes at this one, my friend, you just don’t know how good you’ve got it. Even within Australia, Sydney’s mellow yellow, double-decker carriages are a world apart from their scrawny interstate equivalents. And how about those reversible seats? A masterstroke of engineering that we all take for granted. And then there’s the picture-postcard views. Just riding the city circle, the view from Circular Quay of the Coathanger and the Opera House is a reminder of just what a stunner of a city we live in. And if you prefer your outlooks less urban, you can travel from Central to Kiama in less than two hours, where you can drink in some of the most spectacular sights in the state.

Bottomless brunch is highly overrated

Drinking heavily in public before noon used to be a speedy way to earn yourself an intervention, but then one day, some bright spark threw freshly squeezed OJ and smashed avo on toast into the mix and voila, a breakfast revolution was born. And boy, did Sydney commit to this brave new way to brunch; perhaps more than any other city in Australia, brunches have gone bottomless all over town. And we’ll concede, it can be a fun way to say YOLO to the morning (and let’s be honest, the rest of the day). But unless you’re really determined to get blackout drunk by lunchtime and hungover AF by dinner, surely you’re better off just ordering a cheeky mimosa or two over brekkie and calling it quits?

You’ve probably never set foot inside the Opera House

You’ve seen it, stood next to it, sailed past it, gotten drunk by it, snapped some selfies with it, seen light shows projected on it, and generally appreciated that it is the synonymous symbol of our city. But we’re betting that you’re yet to actually, ya know, go to the Sydney Opera House for the function it was built for. Arguably the most famous building in the world, instantly recognised around the globe, draws millions of people every year. And yet, only a fraction of them (including you) ever go to see a performance at one of its five venues (yes, there are five performance spaces in the Sydney Opera House – the concert hall, the Joan Sutherland theatre, the drama theatre, the studio and the Utzon recital room). Like the vast majority of venues right now, it’s currently closed to the public. But once its box offices reopen, do yourself a favour and buy a ticket – any ticket – so you can tick seeing a show at this legendary venue off your bucket list.

You secretly love stickybeaking on rich people’s houses on the ferry

No matter what route you take, a trip on a harbour ferry is going to whisk you by some damn ritzy, far-from-humble abodes. After all, the big blue heart of our city offers (quite literally) multi-million dollar views. If you’re new to Sydney, taking one of your first trips out on the harbour, you’re going to be dewy-eyed at it all – the beautiful water, the stunning scenery, the boats and yachts and of course, those ridiculously extra harbourside mansions. But if this is your regular commute, you’re desensitised to all that, you barely bother looking up from your game of Candy Crush anymore, right? C’mon, admit it – who doesn’t secretly enjoy a bit of rubbernecking on how the other half lives? Embrace your nosiness and oggle those luxury pads with pride.