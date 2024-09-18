New South Wales is home to world-famous attractions, with everything from the world’s most Instagrammed restaurant to the most famous beach in Australia all calling NSW home. But if you ask a local, they’d tell you the real magic of our stunning state lies off the beaten track. If you’re looking for inspo for your next Aussie adventure, you don’t have to dig any further. A new study has revealed the ten most searched hidden gem destinations and attractions in Australia, and two of the country’s best are right here in NSW.



Using trusty travel sources like Time Out Australia (hell yeah!), the luggage storage legends at Bounce put together a list of 70 hidden treasures across the country. They then looked at search trends to rank each spot by popularity and also tapped into Tripadvisor data to uncover the highest-rated secret attractions.



Australia is the biggest island on Earth, but we’ve got a speckling of smaller islands surrounding our biggest one – 8,222 of them, to be exact. Of the three Aussie islands that ranked among the country’s top hidden gems, the highest ranking is right here in NSW. Lord Howe Island ranked as the country’s second-most searched hidden gem, with 735,100 searches. The ridiculously beautiful World Heritage-listed island is home to the world’s most southerly coral reef, and with a rule that means only 400 visitors can stay there at any one time, it’s one of the most unspoiled pockets of the state. The other islands to make the list of Australia’s top hidden gems were SA’s remote yet remarkable Kangaroo Island in third (723,500 searches), and QLD’s easy-to-reach Moreton Island in fourth (642,500).



The gloriously unpretentious beach town of Yamba also made its way onto the list of Australia’s best-kept secrets, and for good reason. With a glittering coastline formed of sheltered coves and world-class surf breaks, and a town centre that takes you back in time – with farm-to-table restaurants, high-end stays, adorable boutiques and a cute-as-hell old-fashioned cinema – it’s a magical town that captures the heart of anyone lucky enough to visit.

Here are the 10 most searched hidden gems in Australia:

The team at Bounce also identified the very best little-known attractions in the country based on Tripadvisor ratings, and the results show that we Aussies like our wine. Out of the top ten best hidden gem attractions in Australia, Ernest Hill Wines in NSW’s Hunter Region ranked at number three, with Ivanhoe Wines in Newcastle also making the top ten. You can check out the full rankings below.

Here are the 10 best hidden gem attractions in Australia:

Panorama Garden Estate, VIC The Kangaroo Sanctuary, NT Ernest Hill Wines, NSW Hill Inlet, QLD Kies Family Wines, SA Ivanhoe Wines, NSW The Great Aussie Beer Shed and Heritage Farm Museum, VIC Opal Museum, QLD Cape Le Grand National Park, WA Maria Island National Park, TAS

