If you’re looking for a dose of adrenaline this spring, we might have found it. Treetops Adventure – an outdoor adventure company with zip lines and high rope courses in forests across the country – has opened two new high ropes courses at their St Ives site, and a huge new 500-metre 'Zipcoaster' ride at their Central Coast location.

Photograph: Supplied | Treetops

The St Ives site – now home to eight adult high ropes courses and two designed for children – welcomed the two new high ropes adventures last week, bringing the total number of courses to ten, and the total number of aerial challenges in the park to more than 100. Titled ‘Forest Foothold’ and 'St Ives Summit', the exciting new courses give visitors who have already hit up this forest playground another reason to return.

Photograph: Supplied | Treetops

A little further north in the coastal region of the Central Coast, you’ll find another Treetops outpost, which has just opened a new 500-metre zipline that zooms through the trees, 15-metres above the forest floor. The super-long zipline takes adventurers along a super-speedy winding journey through the trees – it’s not one for the height-phobic among us (and it’s only available for people eight years old and above). The Central Coast site is also home to a fun playground of interconnected nets suspended above the ground.

Photograph: Supplied | Treetops

Ticket prices for all Treetops Sydney parks (there’s a total of nine across NSW, including one at Taronga Zoo) start from $32 for 3-7 years old, $55 per person for 8-15 years old, and $65 per person for adults aged 16 and above.



You can book a zipline adventure over here, and you can line up a session at the new St Ives high ropes courses over here.

